55 students graduate from Discovery High School; class earned $7.3 million in scholarships

Though Discovery High School graduates had to wait to walk the stage due to a delay caused by stormy weather on Thursday, they were still bubbling with excitement as they took selfies and put on their caps and gowns.

Fifty-five graduates received their diplomas Thursday night. The Discovery High School Class of 2022 earned a combined total of nearly $7.3 million in scholarships and grants.

The graduation was held in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir-Rhyne University. The ceremony was supposed to start at 7 p.m. but was pushed back to 8 p.m. when a tornado warning was issued for the area.

Graduate Victoria Charles, 17, poked fun at Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel during his introduction by saying “the one located in the center of a cornfield,” when mentioning Gabriel is a 1992 graduate of Bandys High School. All of the graduates laughed.

Charles also mentioned that Gabriel played basketball. Before turning the mic over to Gabriel, she pulled a small toy basketball out of the podium, threw it at Gabriel and yelled, “Think fast!” He laughed as he caught the ball and walked up to the microphone.

Before the ceremony started, some graduates shared their plans for college and future careers.

Charles plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She wants to become a museum curator. She said it would combine all of the subjects she loves, including math, science, history and art. She said getting to preserve items of historical value is the coolest thing ever and hopes more people will visit museums.

Paige Furr, 18, is planning to attend Appalachian State University to study psychology. Chloe Hedrick, 18, plans to attend North Carolina State University to study animal science.

“I have wanted to be a veterinarian ever since I was little,” Hedrick said. Both girls said they are eager to make new friends at college.

