547 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 547 new COVID-19 cases in one week. The number is about double the previous week and 100 more than two weeks ago, according to public health numbers.

The new deaths, reported from Dec. 30 through Wednesday, put the county’s total at 475 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new confirmed cases, reported in the same seven-day period, put the county’s case total at 28,381.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus rose to 60 on Wednesday, according to public health.

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 55 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, up from 44 a week prior. Of the 55 in the hospital, 47 were unvaccinated. The hospital had 14 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit on ventilators as of Wednesday. One of those ICU patients was vaccinated.

Statewide, there have been 1,763,614 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 3,099 people were hospitalized with the virus and 19,542 had died.

