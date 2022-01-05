 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
547 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Catawba County
COVID-19

547 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 547 new COVID-19 cases in one week. The number is about double the previous week and 100 more than two weeks ago, according to public health numbers.

The new deaths, reported from Dec. 30 through Wednesday, put the county’s total at 475 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new confirmed cases, reported in the same seven-day period, put the county’s case total at 28,381.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus rose to 60 on Wednesday, according to public health.

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 55 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, up from 44 a week prior. Of the 55 in the hospital, 47 were unvaccinated. The hospital had 14 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit on ventilators as of Wednesday. One of those ICU patients was vaccinated.

Statewide, there have been 1,763,614 COVID-19 cases  since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 3,099 people were hospitalized with the virus and 19,542 had died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

28,381 total cases

60 hospitalized

475 deaths

19,040 recovered

87,579 vaccinated

Burke County

17,892 total cases

27 hospitalized

279 deaths

16,805 recovered

43,062 vaccinated

Caldwell County

17,089 total cases

14 hospitalized

229 deaths

16,371 recovered

39,917 vaccinated

Alexander County

7,436 total cases

5 hospitalized

127 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,673 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,763,614 total cases

3,099 hospitalized

19,542 deaths

1,583,210 recovered

6,613,021 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Dec. 29. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Concerned about COVID-19?

