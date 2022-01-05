547 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 547 new COVID-19 cases in one week. The number is about double the previous week and 100 more than two weeks ago, according to public health numbers.
The new deaths, reported from Dec. 30 through Wednesday, put the county’s total at 475 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new confirmed cases, reported in the same seven-day period, put the county’s case total at 28,381.
The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus rose to 60 on Wednesday, according to public health.
Catawba Valley Medical Center had 55 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, up from 44 a week prior. Of the 55 in the hospital, 47 were unvaccinated. The hospital had 14 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit on ventilators as of Wednesday. One of those ICU patients was vaccinated.
Statewide, there have been 1,763,614 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 3,099 people were hospitalized with the virus and 19,542 had died.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
28,381 total cases
60 hospitalized
475 deaths
19,040 recovered
87,579 vaccinated
Burke County
17,892 total cases
27 hospitalized
279 deaths
16,805 recovered
43,062 vaccinated
Caldwell County
17,089 total cases
14 hospitalized
229 deaths
16,371 recovered
39,917 vaccinated
Alexander County
7,436 total cases
5 hospitalized
127 deaths
1,945 recovered
16,673 vaccinated
North Carolina
1,763,614 total cases
3,099 hospitalized
19,542 deaths
1,583,210 recovered
6,613,021 vaccinated
Caldwell County data is as of Dec. 29. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Want the vaccine?
To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.
