52 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County over past week
  • Updated
Catawba County saw an average of about seven new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week, as of Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

The 52 new cases Catawba County reported in seven days from Friday, June 11, to Thursday put the county total at 19,360 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,947 are considered recovered.

No new deaths were reported in that time, leaving the county total at 309 deaths.

Families are mourning loved ones who died of coronavirus after being hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

There are 11 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to public health.

There are 64,537 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,581 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Four county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 152 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,356 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are five county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday and 169 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,434 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Statewide, 1,009,893 total cases have been reported as of Thursday, according to NCDHHS. There are 485 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,320 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,360 total cases

11 hospitalized

309 deaths

18,947 recovered

64,537 vaccinated

Burke County

10,356 total cases

5 hospitalized

169 deaths

10,065 recovered

32,674 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,581 total cases

4 hospitalized

152 deaths

9,409 recovered

29,756 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,434 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

13,023 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,009,893 total cases

485 hospitalized

13,320 deaths

989,649 recovered

4,645,963 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

