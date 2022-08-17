 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

507 new COVID-19 cases, Catawba County still 'high transmission' area

  • 0

COVID-19 cases decreased slightly in Catawba County during the most recent seven-day reporting period.

There were 507 new cases reported in Catawba County the week of Aug. 7-13, about 70 fewer cases than the week before, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It was the fifth week in a row the county saw over 500 new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 53,686 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Higher case numbers in recent weeks have been attributed to the BA.5 variant of the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level because of the increase in cases. More than half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas.

People are also reading…

Over seven days, from Aug. 8-14, about 8% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC. About 10% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 622 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 91,371 people in Catawba County are vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, there have been more than 3 million COVID-19 cases and 25,760 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,282 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 7-13 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

53,686 total cases

622 deaths

91,371 vaccinated

Burke County

27,804 total cases

340 deaths

44,789 vaccinated

Caldwell County

25,379 total cases

316 deaths

41,470 vaccinated

Alexander County

11,425 total cases

145 deaths

17,886 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,074,964 total cases

1,322 hospitalized

25,760 deaths

2,968,393 recovered

7,013,434 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain, Portugal battle to control huge wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert