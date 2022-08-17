507 new COVID-19 cases, Catawba County still 'high transmission' area

COVID-19 cases decreased slightly in Catawba County during the most recent seven-day reporting period.

There were 507 new cases reported in Catawba County the week of Aug. 7-13, about 70 fewer cases than the week before, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It was the fifth week in a row the county saw over 500 new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 53,686 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Higher case numbers in recent weeks have been attributed to the BA.5 variant of the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Catawba County as a community with a high transmission level because of the increase in cases. More than half of all counties in North Carolina are high transmission areas.

Over seven days, from Aug. 8-14, about 8% of staffed hospital beds in Catawba County were in use by patients with COVID-19, according to the CDC. About 10% of ICU beds in Catawba County held a COVID-19 patient.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 622 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 91,371 people in Catawba County are vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, there have been more than 3 million COVID-19 cases and 25,760 people have died since the pandemic began. Data shows hospitalizations decreased statewide, with 1,282 people, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 7-13 in North Carolina.