You just never know about a person. It’s the old “never judge a book by its cover” thing. I met Sue Hooper of Stony Point in a yoga class. I’d never have guessed that one of her passions is motorcycle riding.

Must have been the yoga clothes. Had she worn leather to class and carried a helmet under her arm ... well, you get what I’m saying. Sue heard me say I write a weekly human-interest column for the Hickory Daily Record. Almost immediately, she said she had a story idea for me: Motor Maids, a U.S. and Canada organization of women motorcycle enthusiasts. Sue’s been a member for decades.

We exchanged phone numbers, and before long, we’d made a date to meet with Sue’s friend and fellow Motor Maid Phyllis Stone of Raleigh. Phyllis and her husband, Baltimore Stone, rode their Harley Road Glides to Claremont for our get-together at Boxcar Grille. Sue arrived on her 2007 Honda Gold Wing trike, a three-wheeler. Her husband Geoff Hooper, who has a 2004 Honda Gold Wing (two wheels), made his way to the restaurant in Sue’s Tahoe, attached to which was a trailer holding the couple’s tough-looking Razor ATV, which they take all over the place to ride.

Baltimore and Geoff kindly kept to themselves, so Phyllis and Sue could talk about their backgrounds and Motor Maids.

Background first. Sue’s retired. Her last job, which lasted 25 years, was parts specialist at Great Western Motorcycles in Statesville.

Years ago, Geoff’s interest in motorcycles rubbed off on Sue. She said the first time she rode a motorcycle was on a track in back of a motorcycle shop. The owner put Sue on the front of a 125 Moto Guzzi, she recalled. Then he got onto the bike and controlled it around Sue. Next, he hopped off without warning, leaving Sue going around the track, not knowing what to do. “I could keep [the bike] upright, but I knew nothing about the controls except the gas,” she said. Sue yelled to the guy, who finally jumped back on and stopped the bike.

In 55 years, Sue and Geoff have had 29 motorcycles, and Sue’s covered half a million miles. She and Geoff have ridden in 48 states and many Canadian provinces.

Phyllis spent much of her life in Colorado. “I raised three kids in Aspen, Colorado,” she shared. “I was a waitress and then owned a restaurant for 15 years. I also helped open and manage a Starbucks for three years — the first one in town.”

Phyllis also worked some office jobs. She said she’d owned the restaurant with her first husband who died of cancer. After Phyllis married Baltimore, who built custom homes, the pair constructed a couple of houses together.

Like Sue, Phyllis became interested in motorcycles because of the man who interested her. Baltimore was the motorcycle buff before Phyllis. He started riding in 1959 when he was in college. Her first time alone on a bike, an FXR Harley, which is no longer made, was on a Colorado freeway 33 years ago. Trouble was, explained Phyllis, she didn’t know how to lean and turn. Determined, she finally got the feel for it.

“Since then,” said Phyllis, who’s 78, “I’ve ridden 800,000 miles.” She’s traversed roads in every state except Hawaii, nearly every Canadian province, and Mexico. She and Baltimore rode from Colorado to Alaska in 2012, camping along the way

Sue said she and Geoff started off riding dirt bikes and later took up street bike riding.

Phyllis has been riding regular big touring bikes — Harley-Davidsons — from the beginning. “I learned how to do the curves,” she said. “There are lots of curves in Colorado.” She explained that the goal was to “scrape metal,” which she did on the kickstand side. Baltimore said she needed to try it on the other side. “When you’re in a curve, the faster you go, the more you have to lean it,” Phyllis explained.

She not only mastered the curves, but she also began doing stunts — trick riding. Baltimore was into trick riding as well, and the couple appeared in parades. Phyllis shared some photos. In some, she’s standing on one leg on her motorcycle’s seat, lifting the other leg into the air and holding onto the handlebars.

Another trick, she described, was bringing both feet over to one side. Once, Phyllis hit the brake by accident and fell, but she got right back on and continued in the parade.

Phyllis rode in her last parade at age 70. Afterward, she decided her knees weren’t what they used to be. No more tricks, but she’s definitely still riding her Harley.

Both women are members of Motor Maids, Inc., the longest continuously operated motorcycle club for women in North America.

According to information at www.motormaidsinc.org, a young woman and motorcycle enthusiast named Linda Dugeau [a Massachusetts native] came up with the idea of a women’s motorcycle group in the late 1930s. The website reads, “Linda wrote to dealers, riders and anyone she thought might know of women motorcycle riders. After this extensive search, she compiled a list from which the Motor Maid organization was founded with 51 charter members in 1940. The American Motorcycle Association Charter #509 was issued to the club in 1941.”

Sue pointed out that some of the original members became stateside couriers during WWII. Sue also suggested, “It was hard for women back then. They weren’t supposed to wear pants much less ride motorcycles.”

Another founding member, Dot Robinson, who was born in Australia but moved to Michigan as a child, was more than a fan of motorcycle riding; she competed in endurance runs, pitting herself against men. Some raised a stink about a woman competitor, but Dot persevered and began collecting trophies. She became the first woman to win in AMA competition when she secured the Jack Pine Endurance Run in the sidecar class.

The Motor Maids website credits Dot with setting “a standard for women motorcyclists. She proved that you can be a lady and still ride a motorcycle.” According to Sue and Phyllis, Dot always wore makeup and fashionable clothes. To this day, Motor Maids wear helmets whether it’s the law or not.

Currently, the 83-year-old Motor Maids Inc. has more than 1,300 members in 37 operating districts. Sue has been a member since 1979; Phyllis, since 2000. Both have won awards during annual conventions. Sue was victorious during the Dot Robinson Rode Run, a timed event, during the 1980 convention in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Phyllis has taken multiple high-mileage awards. “I got first place in the Linda Dugeau High Roller contest 11 different years,” said Phyllis. “I got 43,000 [miles] one year and 41,000 another but mostly around 35,000.”

Phyllis is district director of the North Carolina Motor Maids. Sue served in the same capacity for 25 years.

Interestingly, members must ride their bikes to the conventions. They can show up in cars, but they won’t be able to vote or be in the group photos. Sue said many members, including herself, “are their own mechanics to a certain degree.” Sue and Phyllis will ride to the next convention, July 11-13 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Sue will be on her trike, having switched from a two-wheeler due to arthritis.

Phyllis said, “It’s amazing how far women have come. Men used to be so against women riding. Now it’s much more accepted.” One member, a 99-year-old who’s given up riding, but continues to participate in Motor Maids, learned how to ride as a child when her brothers insisted she master a motorcycle. Another member rode from Arizona to a convention in Cherokee, North Carolina, when she was in her 70s. “By herself,” Sue pointed out.

Phyllis, who always was riding with Baltimore and other men, joined for the purpose of meeting and riding with other women. “You pick up new friends from all over the United States,” she reported.

Sue felt the same. “I was looking for women friends to ride with,” she stated.

Husbands sometimes go along to conventions, wearing T-shirts that read, “Protecting the public from Motor Maids since 1940.”

Hmm.