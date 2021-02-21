 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50 years on the job: Evans can change a tire and play harmonica, too
0 comments
alert top story

50 years on the job: Evans can change a tire and play harmonica, too

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tommy Evans said his father gave him two choices as a young man: Either go to school or go to work.

Evans went to work. He started a job at what is now Aiken-Black Tire Services when he was still in high school in Ridgeview. That was 50 years ago and Evans, 70, has been a constant at the business for half a century.

Evans said his dad also worked for Aiken-Black, logging 17 years with the company.

Evans changes tires and he changes the oil in engines. There is some risk associated with putting tires on rims, he notes. “If you put too much air in the tire,” says Evans, “they can explode.” He said new systems have made the job easier and safer over the years.

What has kept Evans at the tire store these many years?

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I enjoy my work and the people I work with,” he said.

It seems the feeling is mutual.

David Black, owner of the company, says Evans is a fine person and well-liked. Black’s son, Davy, said Evans gets the job done. Peggy Black added that Evans is a hard worker and friend to all.

“I’ve been doing this job for 50 years,” Evans said, “and I haven’t thought about another career.”

Evans did allow that when he was younger, he wanted to be a performer. “When I heard James Brown sing, my ambition was to become a singer,” he said. He still enjoys playing the harmonica.

Evans is single. He now works part-time and spends his days playing bingo and checkers, going to church and driving his 1991 Cadillac.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert