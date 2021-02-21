50 years on the job: Evans can change a tire and play harmonica, too

Tommy Evans said his father gave him two choices as a young man: Either go to school or go to work.

Evans went to work. He started a job at what is now Aiken-Black Tire Services when he was still in high school in Ridgeview. That was 50 years ago and Evans, 70, has been a constant at the business for half a century.

Evans said his dad also worked for Aiken-Black, logging 17 years with the company.

Evans changes tires and he changes the oil in engines. There is some risk associated with putting tires on rims, he notes. “If you put too much air in the tire,” says Evans, “they can explode.” He said new systems have made the job easier and safer over the years.

What has kept Evans at the tire store these many years?

“I enjoy my work and the people I work with,” he said.

It seems the feeling is mutual.

David Black, owner of the company, says Evans is a fine person and well-liked. Black’s son, Davy, said Evans gets the job done. Peggy Black added that Evans is a hard worker and friend to all.

“I’ve been doing this job for 50 years,” Evans said, “and I haven’t thought about another career.”