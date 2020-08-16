50 years of putting around: Hickory mini-golf course features 72 holes, regular tournaments

The Putt-Putt Fun Center in Hickory doesn’t have the water features or large decorative animals that dot some mini-golf courses. But what the location brings is a challenge.
It has four courses with 18 holes each, giving players 72 holes to learn and master.
“This is regulation Putt-Putt. This is skill,” Kevin Dickey, tournament coordinator at Putt-Putt Fun Center said. “This is not luck and trying to hit it between the elephant’s legs.”
Putt-Putt Fun Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Jim Havner has managed the location for more than 13 years. “There is a lot of people who have met here and later got married,” he said.
Havner was a teenager when he first played at Putt-Putt Fun Center. “I remember I played (course) number four, because I was right next to the road out here.”
Havner said the four courses are varied. “One is a little easier because you have some of the straighter shots. Then you get into the harder ones, you’ve got inclines and obstacles.”
The center hosts a couples tournament each Thursday. “It’s competitive,” Dickey said. “People like to win.” The results are posted on a board at the course.
“We just have fun,” Dickey said.
Dickey participates in amateur tournaments and recently competed in a state championship.
He said he practices at the Hickory course between two to six hours a day.
Havner said now is a great time to play, even in the midst of a pandemic. “You’re outside, you have four courses and you’re not around anybody,” he said.
Dickey says what sets Putt-Putt apart from golf is its accessibility. “There is a certain coolness about the sport. It’s a real fun game that anyone can play but gets really competitive. It’s really precision play.”
The outdoor course is open from April 1 to Nov. 1 each year.
The Putt-Putt Fun Center is located at 533 7th Avenue Place SW. For information on pricing and hours, call 828-327-2316.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.