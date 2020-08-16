50 years of putting around: Hickory mini-golf course features 72 holes, regular tournaments

The Putt-Putt Fun Center in Hickory doesn’t have the water features or large decorative animals that dot some mini-golf courses. But what the location brings is a challenge.

It has four courses with 18 holes each, giving players 72 holes to learn and master.

“This is regulation Putt-Putt. This is skill,” Kevin Dickey, tournament coordinator at Putt-Putt Fun Center said. “This is not luck and trying to hit it between the elephant’s legs.”

Putt-Putt Fun Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Jim Havner has managed the location for more than 13 years. “There is a lot of people who have met here and later got married,” he said.

Havner was a teenager when he first played at Putt-Putt Fun Center. “I remember I played (course) number four, because I was right next to the road out here.”

Havner said the four courses are varied. “One is a little easier because you have some of the straighter shots. Then you get into the harder ones, you’ve got inclines and obstacles.”

The center hosts a couples tournament each Thursday. “It’s competitive,” Dickey said. “People like to win.” The results are posted on a board at the course.