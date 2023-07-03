Years ago, Jenny Lackey of Vale set a lofty goal for herself: visit all 50 of the U.S. states and travel in at least 50 countries — all by the age of 50.

A recent trip to Japan completed Lackey’s 50-50-50 challenge, and she won’t be 50 years old until August.

So, how does she feel?

“Humbled,” said the owner of Lackey Accounting and Tax Service. “By traveling, I’ve learned so much about diversity, both in the United States and in the larger world. I’ve learned about nature, and I’ve learned about people, mainly that if you show them respect, they are more than willing to help you.”

On a wall in her office on St. Pauls Church Road in Newton is a large magnet board on which Lackey maintains a rotating display of magnets collected during her travel adventures.

Ask about a magnetized set of red lips and she’ll tell you about kissing the Blarney Stone in Ireland. Point out a leaping kangaroo figure and she’ll expound on the amazing wildlife of Australia. The board is more than a collection of memories. It’s a collection of feelings.

“That’s why I encourage people to travel,” Lackey said.

“You can look at a picture and enjoy it, but you can’t really feel a picture. Traveling to a place lets you feel that place, experience that place. And that makes a difference.”

Lackey said visiting the 50 states has deepened her appreciation of America, and that traveling outside the country has given her perspective.

“I love my country and will defend it,” Lackey said. “And because I love my country, I want what’s best for it. That can mean realizing where there’s room for improvement.”

While she’s grateful for the opportunity to travel and intends to continue doing so, Lackey said she’ll always come back home.

“In all my travels, I don’t see myself living anywhere but here,” she said.

What (or who) got you started on this quest?

My parents, Darlene and Kenneth Lackey, believed travel was part of my education, so we’d take road trips every summer when I was a child. They encouraged me to not only visit but also experience new places, to appreciate the differences of new places and how those differences can actually strengthen us if we let them because we can learn and grow from them. They blessed me with an amazing gift, and I’ve been happily traveling ever since.

How old were you when you began?

I visited my last state, the 50th, North Dakota, when I was 33 or 34, and I immediately thought I needed another travel goal because I was still young. I had been to 14 or 15 countries at that point and thought how cool it’d be if I could visit 50 countries by 50, then I’d have 50-50-50.

Have you always traveled with a companion, or has some of it been on your own?

I’ve traveled solo; I’ve traveled with family; and I’ve traveled with friends.

How did you decide which countries to visit?

I’ve picked different countries for different reasons. I picked Ireland because I love castles. I picked Japan because a friend, Melinda, suggested Tokyo and Nikko when I told her I wanted to visit an Asian country. I picked Morocco because I love the movie “Casablanca.”

Was there one country you enjoyed visiting the most?

I’ve visited Australia twice, and it’s lived up to my high expectations of it both times. I’ve been to shows in the Sydney Opera House; I’ve fed kangaroos at Taronga Zoo; I’ve eaten the best steaks in the world there; I’ve been whale watching off their coast; (and) I’ve walked across the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It’s a fantastic and unique country, and it holds a special place in my heart.

Was there one country you enjoyed visiting the least?

I didn’t feel safe in St. Lucia, and it’s hard to enjoy the beauty of your surroundings when you’re scared. We stayed at a luxury hotel, but there were heavily armed guards constantly patrolling the grounds. There were also locks on our bedroom doors with signs telling us to use them at night and a big sign on the main entrance to our suite telling us not to open the door to anybody we didn’t know, even if they identified themselves as being with the hotel. Again, the country itself is gorgeous, but my time there was stressful.

What country surprised you the most?

Egypt surprised me more than any other country in the best way possible — I fell in love with it and their people! Everybody, and I mean absolutely everybody, was nice, friendly, enthusiastic, helpful and welcoming. I’ve never felt more wanted in a country. Every tour guide, every driver, every hotel employee went above and beyond to make our experience there unbelievable, and we saw a lot of the country, from Cairo to Luxor with Alexandria in between. The pyramids, the Avenue of the Sphinxes, the Egyptian Museum were all remarkable and, honestly, left me speechless. I highly recommend Egypt, and I promise you will not be disappointed.

What countries are you determined to visit again?

I will visit Egypt again because I made friends there. Our driver in Luxor and I stay in touch through WhatsApp, and he’s constantly asking me when I’m coming back to my second country because he can’t wait for him and his family to host me for a few days. I also want to visit Northern Ireland again because I only had a day there in Belfast, and it simply wasn’t enough. It was fascinating, and I want to experience more of the country.

What other countries do you plan to visit someday?

I’m currently in the process of formulating another goal or perhaps two goals. I’ve been on six of the seven continents. I’m missing Antarctica, so even though it’s not considered a country, I do want to eventually visit Antarctica to complete the continents. I’m also working on a list of specific sites I want to see like Petra in Jordan, the Great Wall of China and Easter Island in Chile, so I will visit other countries because I will always enjoy the being there, the experience of a new place. The getting there and the getting back wear me out more than it used to, but the being there is always worth it. I also want to visit Vietnam, because Dad served there during the war.

What have you gained by all this travel?

Traveling is humbling because it demands you gain perspective. For example, I’ve seen a 4-year-old boy in Peru happily playing with an old tire at his government-funded preschool, and I think he’s richer in the ways that really matter than a lot of 4-year-olds in the U.S. with their iPads and cellphones. I’ve walked the ancient city of Ephesus in Turkey and marveled at their aqueduct system that supplied them with running water and indoor plumbing in the 10th century B.C., yet my great-grandmother had to use an outhouse until her late 80s because her house in Lincoln County didn’t have a toilet.

Traveling is also humbling because it demands you lose attitude. I only speak English and a little bit of French, which means I have been in plenty of countries where I don’t understand their language, their customs, their transportation systems, etc. I have been totally dependent on strangers in countries completely unfamiliar to me, but I’ve learned smiling is a universal ice breaker, and if you respect the fact you’re a visitor in their country, most people will help you regardless of our differences because in the end, as much as we are different, we’re also the same.