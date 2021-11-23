50 dogs rescued from home in Alexander County; Animal Services said tenant evicted, left dogs behind

At least 50 dogs were rescued from a residence in Taylorsville last week.

Alexander County Animal Services has been working since Nov. 15 to remove the dogs from the residence, visiting the property every day. They were still working on processing the dogs on Friday, Animal Services Director Jennifer Sigmon said.

Approximately 50 dogs had been taken from the home, Sigmon said. She added that the count could be higher. Exact numbers wouldn’t be available until all of the dogs had been processed, she said.

The dogs were left behind by a tenant that had been recently evicted, Sigmon said.

The dogs were left behind in filthy conditions, with urine and feces piling up, she said. The dogs are mostly large breeds. Sigmon said most of the dogs were surprisingly normal in weight but a few were a little skinny. Animal Services have been reaching out to different animal rescues to help get the dogs socialized and help give them medical attention.

Most of the dogs will not be ready for adoption anytime soon due to lack of socialization and medical issues, but community members can help by donating food to the shelter, Sigmon said.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to 116 Waggin’ Trail, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Animal services hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.

