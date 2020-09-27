5-year breast cancer survivor's calling is to 'be a voice'

Candice Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 34.
“I was shocked. I had always eaten clean, worked out, danced and drank water. I thought I was doing everything to prevent something like this from happening,” she said.
Now 39, Smith feels fortunate to have been diagnosed at an early stage. “I was stage 0 DCIS, but due to family history, I opted for a double mastectomy with reconstruction,” she explained. “I didn’t require further treatment or medicine.”
According to the National Breast Cancer website, stage 0 breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a non-invasive cancer where abnormal cells have not spread outside of the breast milk ducts into surrounding breast tissue.
After Smith was well on her way to ridding her body of cancer, her mother received the same diagnosis. “She was diagnosed nine months after me,” Smith said. “(She) went in for a mammogram after I preached to her about how important early detection was, and she was also diagnosed with stage 0 DCIS.”
Smith is grateful for the timing of both diagnoses. “I am honestly glad I went through it first, even though I wish it never happened to either of us,” she admitted. “I made her become more aware of her body, and she probably would not have had a mammogram if I had not been diagnosed.”
Now, as a five-year survivor, Smith says her calling is to “help others going through this and be a voice.” Most recently, she has used her platform as the 2020 winner of the Mrs. Morganton America pageant and the fourth-runner-up of Mrs. North Carolina America pageant to carry out that calling.
“It’s a great feeling being able to use my platform,” Smith said. “I’ve gotten to speak to several groups and even walked for (New York) fashion week to benefit METAvivor, which 100% of money raised by them goes toward finding a cure (for breast cancer).”
Question: What advice would you give to women fighting breast cancer?
“Stay strong no matter how hard it gets. Keep fighting and never give up. Never take no for an answer. If you feel something is not right, get another opinion.”
Q: What advice would you give to women in general regarding breast health?
“Mammography is so important, and early detection is key with breast cancer. Be aware of your body and know when something isn’t right. Do those monthly self exams and seek help immediately if you notice any changes — this saved my life.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
