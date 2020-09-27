5-year breast cancer survivor's calling is to 'be a voice'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Candice Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 34.

“I was shocked. I had always eaten clean, worked out, danced and drank water. I thought I was doing everything to prevent something like this from happening,” she said.

Now 39, Smith feels fortunate to have been diagnosed at an early stage. “I was stage 0 DCIS, but due to family history, I opted for a double mastectomy with reconstruction,” she explained. “I didn’t require further treatment or medicine.”

According to the National Breast Cancer website, stage 0 breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a non-invasive cancer where abnormal cells have not spread outside of the breast milk ducts into surrounding breast tissue.

After Smith was well on her way to ridding her body of cancer, her mother received the same diagnosis. “She was diagnosed nine months after me,” Smith said. “(She) went in for a mammogram after I preached to her about how important early detection was, and she was also diagnosed with stage 0 DCIS.”