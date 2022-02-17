5 injured in crash involving ambulance; one patient airlifted

A crash involving a Caldwell County EMS ambulance sent five people to hospitals in the region on Wednesday, including the driver of the vehicle that was struck by the ambulance.

The accident occurred at the intersection of southbound U.S. 321 and Mt. Herman Road in the Hudson community of Caldwell County, according to a news release from the county.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ambulance was travelling south on U.S. 321 with lights and siren on. A Jaguar car was travelling east on Mt. Herman Road and was struck by the ambulance as the car went through the intersection. The car hit a guardrail and the ambulance went off the highway, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to a local hospital at the time of the crash. The ambulance driver, a paramedic, a nurse and the patient on-board were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth patient, the driver of the other vehicle involved, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, Swagger said.

Caldwell County EMS was assisted by the Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the release said.

State troopers are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time, Swagger said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.