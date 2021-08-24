5-hour board meeting results in optional masking

“I am here to tell you that from my personal experience, masks work. I live in a small house with my husband and daughter,” Carrion said. “Neither of whom have gotten COVID from me, because we have all been wearing our masks.”

Carrion was concerned because COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Catawba County have increased drastically in the last month.

Max Cameron, a seventh-grader at Jacobs Fork Middle School, also spoke in favor of a mask mandate.

“I wore a mask today. It didn’t really prevent me from breathing. I still enjoyed the school day, it was still fun and I could still breathe. I got my COVID vaccine a couple of weeks ago when I turned 12,” he said. “I got my COVID vaccine as soon as I could, but I am still not fully vaccinated. We should mandate masks, so that way everyone can continue going to school safely. I did entirely online school last year. I didn’t get to see most of my friends for over a year.”

Amanda Chapman, a parent of a middle-schooler in the Catawba County School district, wanted masks to remain optional. She listed several common sicknesses, including the flu, pink-eye and strep, that children catch throughout the school year. She pointed out that schools have never had a mask mandate as a result of those illnesses.