5-hour board meeting results in optional masking

Monday night, around 140 people flooded the Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting. During the five-hour meeting, concerned parents, teachers and health experts argued for and against masks in schools.
Ultimately, the board voted to keep masks optional.
Sixty-six people spoke during the public hearing, which took longer than two and one-half hours with each guest allotted three minutes to address the board. The debate was evenly divided, with 34 of the 66 speaking in favor of mandated masks in schools. The remaining opposed a mandate.
After the public comments and presentation of current COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and positive cases in Catawba County, the board voted on a motion made by board member Jeff Taylor to mandate masks indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors. Board Chair Leslie Barnette, board member Becky Brittain and Taylor all voted for the motion. The other four members voted against.
The board originally voted to make masks optional during their July 26 meeting, in a six-to-one vote, with Taylor against optional masks. Since that meeting, several schools boards in North Carolina reversed course, electing to require masks in school.
Local parent Megan Carrion hoped Catawba County schools would reverse their decision as well. Carrion recently recovered from COVID-19, she said. Monday was her first day out after her 10-day isolation.
“I am here to tell you that from my personal experience, masks work. I live in a small house with my husband and daughter,” Carrion said. “Neither of whom have gotten COVID from me, because we have all been wearing our masks.”
Carrion was concerned because COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Catawba County have increased drastically in the last month.
Max Cameron, a seventh-grader at Jacobs Fork Middle School, also spoke in favor of a mask mandate.
“I wore a mask today. It didn’t really prevent me from breathing. I still enjoyed the school day, it was still fun and I could still breathe. I got my COVID vaccine a couple of weeks ago when I turned 12,” he said. “I got my COVID vaccine as soon as I could, but I am still not fully vaccinated. We should mandate masks, so that way everyone can continue going to school safely. I did entirely online school last year. I didn’t get to see most of my friends for over a year.”
Amanda Chapman, a parent of a middle-schooler in the Catawba County School district, wanted masks to remain optional. She listed several common sicknesses, including the flu, pink-eye and strep, that children catch throughout the school year. She pointed out that schools have never had a mask mandate as a result of those illnesses.
“School classrooms are just a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses," Chapman said. "These issues happen every day of every year, why is COVID any different? This virus has a survival rate of anywhere between 97 and 99 percent and has proven to not be detrimental to the younger generations.”
Owner of Patriot Axe Throwing in Hickory Michael Pastelak, his wife and two children, addressed the board in support of optional masking. Both Pastelak and his wife served in the Army and believe that mask mandates impede on the freedom they fought for.
“We’re sitting in this other room watching [the meeting] on this big screen. I am watching the adults that are wearing masks and just now one of you members that is wearing a mask has his hands all over his face,” Pastelak said as he reenacted by touching his mouth and beard. “That’s an adult; we already know what kids do. They are going to be pulling their masks down to talk to each other. They’re putting their hands all over their faces, so we have to ask how effective this mask mandate would really be.”
After the board heard all of the public comments, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken presented the most recent Catawba County COVID-19 data and reviewed the state recommendations for masking in schools
According to McCracken’s presentation, 214 children and staff in Catawba County were quarantined or in isolation as of Monday morning, on the first day of school. By 4 p.m. on Monday, that number rose to 305 children and staff that were quarantined or placed in isolation. According to Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover, 59 of those children and staff were from the Catawba County School District.
This information and the board discussion on the topic led Taylor to make a motion to require masks. The board discussed and questioned the motion for about 45 minutes.
The final motion stated that face coverings would be required indoors for everyone, including athletes actively playing. It also included an exemption for anyone with a documented medical condition and allowed staff to take off the masks while working alone.
The motion failed by one vote. Glenn Fulbright, Ronn Abernathy, Donna Lutz-Carpenter and Annette Richards voted against the mandate.