5 deaths reported over 8 days in Catawba County
COVID-19

5 deaths reported over 8 days in Catawba County

  • Updated
Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in about a week in Catawba County.

Three deaths were reported on June 18 and two on June 22, according to Catawba County Public Health. The deaths are an increase compared to recent weeks, with one to two deaths reported each week since April.

The new deaths put the county total at 314.

In the past seven days, Catawba County saw an average of about six new COVID-19 cases per day, as of Friday, according to public health data.

Hospitalizations are up 225% since early June in Springfield, Missouri, which experts are blaming on the Covid-19 Delta variant. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

The 42 new cases Catawba County reported from Saturday, June 19, to Friday put the county total at 19,407 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,989 are considered recovered.

There are nine county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to public health.

There are 65,465 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,620 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Four county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 154 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,406 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are three county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and 169 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,439 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Statewide, 1,011,955 total cases have been reported as of Friday, according to NCDHHS. There are 427 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,412 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,407 total cases

9 hospitalized

314 deaths

18,989 recovered

65,465 vaccinated

Burke County

10,406 total cases

3 hospitalized

169 deaths

10,084 recovered

33,284 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,620 total cases

4 hospitalized

154 deaths

9,423 recovered

30,148 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,439 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

13,145 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,011,955 total cases

427 hospitalized

13,412 deaths

992,097 recovered

4,710,454

Caldwell County data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

