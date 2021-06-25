5 deaths reported over 8 days in Catawba County

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in about a week in Catawba County.

Three deaths were reported on June 18 and two on June 22, according to Catawba County Public Health. The deaths are an increase compared to recent weeks, with one to two deaths reported each week since April.

The new deaths put the county total at 314.

In the past seven days, Catawba County saw an average of about six new COVID-19 cases per day, as of Friday, according to public health data.

The 42 new cases Catawba County reported from Saturday, June 19, to Friday put the county total at 19,407 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,989 are considered recovered.

There are nine county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to public health.

There are 65,465 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,620 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Four county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 154 have died.