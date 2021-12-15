 Skip to main content
5 COVID-19 deaths, 399 new cases in Catawba County
5 COVID-19 deaths, 399 new cases in Catawba County

  Updated
For the third week in a row, Catawba County saw five new COVID-19 deaths over seven days.

The five new deaths reported Wednesday bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 463 residents, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

The new deaths were reported from Dec. 9 through Wednesday. In the same time period, Catawba County reported 399 new COVID-19 cases. This is the second week in a row the weekly total is about double the weekly numbers reported in November.

There have been 27,148 COVID-19 cases in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

The number of county residents hospitalized increased to 30 on Wednesday, according to public health.

Catawba Valley Medical Center also saw an increase in hospitalizations from the week before. As of Wednesday, the hospital had 30 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those patients, 25 were unvaccinated.

Five of those patients are in the intensive care unit and all five are on ventilators. One ICU patient was vaccinated.

About 54% of Catawba County residents are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there are 1,561 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase from a week earlier, NCDHHS said.

As of Wednesday, 19,070 people in North Carolina have died due to COVID-19. There have been 1,580,909 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

27,148 total cases

30 hospitalized

463 deaths

19,040 recovered

86,480 vaccinated

Burke County

16,857 total cases

10 hospitalized

276 deaths

16,352 recovered

42,825 vaccinated

Caldwell County

16,342 total cases

6 hospitalized

223 deaths

15,912 recovered

39,490 vaccinated

Alexander County

7,007 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,489 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,580,909 total cases

1,561 hospitalized

19,070 deaths

1,515,240 recovered

6,515,328 vaccinated

All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

