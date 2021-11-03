5 COVID-19 deaths, 225 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 225 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, the lowest weekly count since early August.
The cases for the seven days from Oct. 28 through Wednesday brought the county’s total to 25,441 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the same seven days, bringing the county’s total to 435.
There were 35 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
About 52% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide there were 1,194 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There have been 1,485,455 total cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS.
Hospitals
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at local hospitals continues to drop.
Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, 15 of whom were unvaccinated. There are five people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Four of the ICU patients were on ventilators.
At Frye Regional Medical Center, there are more than 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Ann Metz, director of communications and marketing for Frye, said.
In Caldwell County, Caldwell UNC Health Care reported 11 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. One patient was vaccinated. Three were in the ICU, and two of those were on ventilators.
Burke County’s UNC Health Blue Ridge hospital system reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, nine of whom were unvaccinated. The hospital system has four COVID-19 patients in the ICU. One was on a ventilator.