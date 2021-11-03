5 COVID-19 deaths, 225 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 225 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, the lowest weekly count since early August.

The cases for the seven days from Oct. 28 through Wednesday brought the county’s total to 25,441 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the same seven days, bringing the county’s total to 435.

There were 35 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

About 52% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide there were 1,194 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There have been 1,485,455 total cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS.

Hospitals

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at local hospitals continues to drop.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, 15 of whom were unvaccinated. There are five people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Four of the ICU patients were on ventilators.