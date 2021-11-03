 Skip to main content
5 COVID-19 deaths, 225 cases reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County saw 225 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, the lowest weekly count since early August.

The cases for the seven days from Oct. 28 through Wednesday brought the county’s total to 25,441 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the same seven days, bringing the county’s total to 435.

There were 35 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

About 52% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night.

Statewide there were 1,194 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There have been 1,485,455 total cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS.

Hospitals

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at local hospitals continues to drop.

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, 15 of whom were unvaccinated. There are five people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Four of the ICU patients were on ventilators.

At Frye Regional Medical Center, there are more than 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Ann Metz, director of communications and marketing for Frye, said.

In Caldwell County, Caldwell UNC Health Care reported 11 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. One patient was vaccinated. Three were in the ICU, and two of those were on ventilators.

Burke County’s UNC Health Blue Ridge hospital system reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, nine of whom were unvaccinated. The hospital system has four COVID-19 patients in the ICU. One was on a ventilator.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

25,441 total cases

35 hospitalized

435 deaths

19,040 recovered

83,207 vaccinated

Burke County

16,161 total cases

12 hospitalized

270 deaths

15,673 recovered

41,814 vaccinated

Caldwell County

15,553 total cases

9 hospitalized

209 deaths

15,163 recovered

38,174 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,510 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

15,960 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,485,455 total cases

1,194 hospitalized

18,191 deaths

1,441,300 recovered

6,208,210 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Nov. 1. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

