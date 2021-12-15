5 COVID-10 deaths, 399 new cases in Catawba County

For the third week in a row, Catawba County saw five new COVID-19 deaths over seven days.

The five new deaths reported Wednesday bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 463 residents, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

The new deaths were reported from Dec. 9 through Wednesday. In the same time period, Catawba County reported 399 new COVID-19 cases. This is the second week in a row the weekly total is about double the weekly numbers reported in November.

There have been 27,148 COVID-19 cases in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

The number of county residents hospitalized increased to 30 on Wednesday, according to public health.

Catawba Valley Medical Center also saw an increase in hospitalizations from the week before. As of Wednesday, the hospital had 30 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to the hospital’s daily update. Of those patients, 25 were unvaccinated.

Five of those patients are in the intensive care unit and all five are on ventilators. One ICU patient was vaccinated.