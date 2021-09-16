5 companies ranked in top 125 NC private business

Catawba County has several of North Carolina’s largest private businesses, including two in the top 10, according to a recent ranking by Business North Carolina magazine.
The annual ranking of privately-controlled businesses in North Carolina included five businesses based in Hickory.
The magazine has published the ranking for 30 years and includes companies that provide revenue and employment information. The list also includes best estimates for some companies that do not disclose the information. The list is based on 2020 revenue.
Hickory has two companies listed in the top 10 largest private companies in the state, all of which brought in over $1 billion in revenue. Transportation Insight was ranked fourth and Alex Lee was ranked sixth.
Transportation Insight, a logistics consultant, employs 1,800 people, according to the ranking.
Alex Lee, a wholesale and retail grocer in Hickory, employs 16,000 people, according to Business North Carolina.
The ranking is an honor for the company, according to a statement from Alex Lee, which also includes MDI and Lowes Foods. The company has been in business for 90 years, and recently announced an expansion to the MDI facility in Hickory.
“I am continually impressed by the dedication and commitment to excellence that I see in our employees every day,” Alex Lee President and CEO Brian George said in the statement. “The last couple of years have put tremendous pressure on the entire supply chain, and our employees have risen to every challenge. We will continue to focus on serving our customers and supporting our communities, and together we will continue to be better at everything we do.”
Shurtape Technologies, also based in Hickory, was ranked 27th on Business North Carolina’s list. The company, which employs 1,500 people, was listed among those that saw revenue of $500 to $999 million in 2020.
The company has deep roots in the region, according to Vuk Trivanovic, CEO of Shurtape Technologies’ Industrial Group.
Shurtape Technologies was created out of Shuford Mills tape division in 1996. Since then, it’s grown to lead the industry, Trivanovic said.
The latest ranking is recognition of Shurtape’s focus on growth, he said.
“We are honored to have made Business North Carolina’s top 125 private companies list and look forward to continuing to bring together great people, good ideas and pride in a job well done to make some of the world’s best tapes, while also maintaining focus on our communities and striving for excellence throughout our organization to remain among the highly regarded private companies in North Carolina,” he said.
Hickory Springs Manufacturing, a furniture parts manufacturer that employs 2,200 people, was ranked 75th by Business North Carolina. The company was included among those that brought in $200 to $499 million in revenue.
CornerStone United, a warranty and service contract provider in Hickory, was ranked 115th on the list. The business, which brought in less than $100 million in revenue, employs 68 people, according to Business North Carolina.