5 companies ranked in top 125 NC private business

Catawba County has several of North Carolina’s largest private businesses, including two in the top 10, according to a recent ranking by Business North Carolina magazine.

The annual ranking of privately-controlled businesses in North Carolina included five businesses based in Hickory.

The magazine has published the ranking for 30 years and includes companies that provide revenue and employment information. The list also includes best estimates for some companies that do not disclose the information. The list is based on 2020 revenue.

Hickory has two companies listed in the top 10 largest private companies in the state, all of which brought in over $1 billion in revenue. Transportation Insight was ranked fourth and Alex Lee was ranked sixth.

Transportation Insight, a logistics consultant, employs 1,800 people, according to the ranking.

Alex Lee, a wholesale and retail grocer in Hickory, employs 16,000 people, according to Business North Carolina.

The ranking is an honor for the company, according to a statement from Alex Lee, which also includes MDI and Lowes Foods. The company has been in business for 90 years, and recently announced an expansion to the MDI facility in Hickory.

