5 Catawba County Walgreens offering COVID-19 vaccine
5 Catawba County Walgreens offering COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is available through select Walgreens pharmacies in limited doses.

The pharmacy chain was selected to be part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The doses of the vaccine the pharmacy receives come directly from the federal government, according to a Walgreens press release.

In North Carolina -- one of 15 states chosen -- 31,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered through 313 chosen stores, according to Walgreens. The stores are chosen based on access to medically underserved and vulnerable areas.

Only select locations will be administering the vaccine. Appointments start on Friday. Only those eligible under state guidelines can receive the vaccine. Currently, that includes people over 65 and health care workers.

Five Walgreens in Catawba County have available appointments as of Wednesday morning. The Walgreens locations are: 2915 N Center St, Hickory; 2427 Springs Rd NE, Hickory; 2700 N.C. Hwy. 127, Hickory; 456 Conover Blvd W, Conover; and 6028 N.C. Hwy. 16, Maiden.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. They can be made online at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

Appointments are also available at two Walgreens in Morganton, one in Hudson, one in Lincolnton and two in Statesville, along with hundreds more locations across the state.

Each pharmacy has a small allotment of doses.

Walgreens expects to be able to administer the vaccine at every Walgreens location once supply increases.

