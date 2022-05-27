49 rabbits, 24 dogs, 7 cats surrendered from hoarding situation

Caldwell County charged two people in an animal hoarding situation where 80 animals were removed from two residences.

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement received a tip and investigated two people who were hoarding animals, including rabbits, dogs and cats, a release from Caldwell County said.

With the Lenoir Police Department and the Lenoir Fire Department, animal care enforcement got a search warrant to search and remove animals belonging to Dolly Lou Arnett and Jonathon Christopher Perry, from two Lenoir locations.

Arnett and Perry surrendered all of their animals, which included 49 rabbits, seven cats and 24 dogs. At the time of the search, the owners had already moved some of the animals to another residence, but all the animals lived at one residence at one time, the release said.

Several of the animals were in need of medical attention. Arnett and Perry were charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, the release said. The investigation is ongoing, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

“Now that the animals are in our care, our job is to ensure they receive proper veterinary care and work with rescue groups to find suitable placement for these animals,” Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division Director Richard Gilliland said in the release. “We hope to have some of these animals available for adoption within the next week.”

Caldwell County posts animals available for adoption on the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division Facebook Page.