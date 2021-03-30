$49 million in COVID-19 relief headed to Catawba County

Catawba County expects to get about $49 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the latest federal relief act.
The money would come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 11.
The county is in line to receive $31 million.
Catawba County’s three school systems are expected to receive $18.4 million from the act. Hickory Public Schools is expected to get $3.8 million, with Catawba County Schools landing $12.1 million and Newton-Conover City Schools to acquire $2.5 million.
The act required that half of the relief funding be sent to counties within 60 days of the law passing, Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said during a Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting Monday. The second half will come no earlier than 12 months later. The money must be spent by 2024, Berry said.
How exactly it can be spent is still not clear, Berry said. The U.S. Department of Treasury is expected to put out guidelines for what the money can be used for, Berry said.
“We don’t know exactly what the Treasury will tell us we can do with the money,” he said. “They will put all kinds of different strings for how you can use those monies.”
It will likely be late spring or early summer when the rules are more clear, Berry said.
There is also potential for the money to be used for economic development projects or water and sewer development, Berry said.
“You’re investing it right back into economic development and creating jobs,” he said.
The money might also be eligible for school infrastructure, specifically the upcoming new Maiden Elementary School, or other projects on the county waiting list.
The school money must be used by 2023, one year earlier than the county money, Berry said.
The next phase of COVID-19 relief funding could focus on infrastructure, Berry said. Those funds might be eligible for water, sewer, or even broadband investment.