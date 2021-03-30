$49 million in COVID-19 relief headed to Catawba County

Catawba County expects to get about $49 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the latest federal relief act.

The money would come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 11.

The county is in line to receive $31 million.

Catawba County’s three school systems are expected to receive $18.4 million from the act. Hickory Public Schools is expected to get $3.8 million, with Catawba County Schools landing $12.1 million and Newton-Conover City Schools to acquire $2.5 million.

The act required that half of the relief funding be sent to counties within 60 days of the law passing, Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said during a Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting Monday. The second half will come no earlier than 12 months later. The money must be spent by 2024, Berry said.

How exactly it can be spent is still not clear, Berry said. The U.S. Department of Treasury is expected to put out guidelines for what the money can be used for, Berry said.

“We don’t know exactly what the Treasury will tell us we can do with the money,” he said. “They will put all kinds of different strings for how you can use those monies.”