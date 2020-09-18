48 new COVID-19 cases seen in Catawba County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since early August, after weeks of decreasing case count averages.

The county reported 48 new cases on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county’s case total at 2,961 since the pandemic began.

The new cases bring the county’s seven-day average to 22.7 new cases per day. Friday is the sixth day in a row the county has seen an increase in positive cases.

There have been 52 county resident deaths related to the coronavirus. The death reported on Thursday was a person in their 50s who had underlying conditions, Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada said Friday. The person was hospitalized and was not associated with a long-term-care facility.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,443 cases reported, putting the state total at 191,019, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 904 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,207 have died.