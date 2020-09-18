 Skip to main content
48 new COVID-19 cases seen in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

48 new COVID-19 cases seen in Catawba County

Catawba County saw its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since early August, after weeks of decreasing case count averages.

The county reported 48 new cases on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county’s case total at 2,961 since the pandemic began.

The new cases bring the county’s seven-day average to 22.7 new cases per day. Friday is the sixth day in a row the county has seen an increase in positive cases.

There have been 52 county resident deaths related to the coronavirus. The death reported on Thursday was a person in their 50s who had underlying conditions, Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada said Friday. The person was hospitalized and was not associated with a long-term-care facility.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, there were 1,443 cases reported, putting the state total at 191,019, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 904 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,207 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

48 new cases

2,961 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

52 total deaths

2,643 people recovered

Burke County

10 new cases

2,227 total cases

5 patients hospitalized

41 total deaths

1,961 people recovered

Caldwell County

8 new cases

1,595 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

27 total deaths

962 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

452 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

4 total deaths

387 people recovered

North Carolina

1,443 new cases

191,019 total cases

904 patients hospitalized

3,207 total deaths

167,257 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Thursday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

