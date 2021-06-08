47 acres added to Apple's economic incentives

Apple will get some property taxes back on another 47 acres, an addition to the county’s original economic incentive agreement.

Apple gets half of its property taxes back from Catawba County each year, under an economic incentive agreement that dates back to 2009. The company also received 85% back on personal property taxes.

The original agreement included 181 acres of Apple property. On Monday, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners agreed to add another 46.65 acres to the agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The original agreement was for 10 years of tax grants, with a second 10-year span granted if Apple invests another $1 billion. The agreement can be extended another 10 years if Apple agrees to spend another $500 million.

The county typically receives about $6 million in tax payments from Apple, and returns about $4.8 million for the incentives, according to information from the county.

Apple has already invested $3.6 billion and created 400 jobs, according to information from the county.

Apple is one of the largest technology companies in the world and is the maker of electronic devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.