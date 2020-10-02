 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
44 new cases push Catawba County COVID-19 totals higher
0 comments
top story
COVID-19

44 new cases push Catawba County COVID-19 totals higher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw an increase of more than 40 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There were 44 new cases reported Friday. The increase puts the seven-day average daily new cases at about 27 per day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county has seen a total of 3,298 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,892 are considered recovered by public health. The remaining cases are not yet considered recovered.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 55 have died.

Statewide there were 1,775 new cases reported on Friday, putting the state total at 214,684 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 921 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,608 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

44 new cases

3,298 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

55 total deaths

2,892 people recovered

Burke County

25 new cases

2,451 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

47 total deaths

2,086 people recovered

Caldwell County

12 new cases

1,725 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,065 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

527 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

7 total deaths

443 people recovered

North Carolina

1,775 new cases

214,684 total cases

921 patients hospitalized

3,608 total deaths

184,422 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Thursday. Alexander County data is as of Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert