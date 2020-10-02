44 new cases push Catawba County COVID-19 totals higher

Catawba County saw an increase of more than 40 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There were 44 new cases reported Friday. The increase puts the seven-day average daily new cases at about 27 per day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county has seen a total of 3,298 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those, 2,892 are considered recovered by public health. The remaining cases are not yet considered recovered.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 55 have died.

Statewide there were 1,775 new cases reported on Friday, putting the state total at 214,684 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 921 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,608 people have died.