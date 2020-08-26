 Skip to main content
43 COVID-19 deaths seen in Catawba County
top story

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest death was that of a county resident in their 70s who was hospitalized. The death is not related to a congregate living outbreak

There have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

The county reported 23 new cases, putting the county total at 2,550. Of those, 2,260 are recovered — 88 percent of cases as of Wednesday.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

There have been 21,598 COVID-19 tests for Catawba County residents, according to public health, which pulls data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, 11.5 percent have been positive.

The average percent positive of tests for the last two weeks is 4 percent, according to NCDHHS. The state average is 7.8 percent.

North Carolina saw 1,244 new cases on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. The state total is 158,985. There are 1,004 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,606 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

23 new cases

2,550 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

43 total deaths

2,260 people recovered

Burke County

10 new cases

1,965 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

33 total deaths

1,686 people recovered

Caldwell County

12 new cases

1,328 total cases

19 patients hospitalized

20 total deaths

770 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

365 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

301 people recovered

North Carolina

1,244 new cases

158,985 total cases

1,004 patients hospitalized

2,606 total deaths

136,630 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

