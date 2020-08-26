43 COVID-19 deaths seen in Catawba County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest death was that of a county resident in their 70s who was hospitalized. The death is not related to a congregate living outbreak

There have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

The county reported 23 new cases, putting the county total at 2,550. Of those, 2,260 are recovered — 88 percent of cases as of Wednesday.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

There have been 21,598 COVID-19 tests for Catawba County residents, according to public health, which pulls data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, 11.5 percent have been positive.

The average percent positive of tests for the last two weeks is 4 percent, according to NCDHHS. The state average is 7.8 percent.

North Carolina saw 1,244 new cases on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. The state total is 158,985. There are 1,004 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,606 people have died.

