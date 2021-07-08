42 cases reported in past week in Catawba County

Catawba County saw six new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Catawba County saw 42 new cases reported from July 1 through Wednesday, according to the county’s weekly COVID-19 case update, now reported each Wednesday.

The county has seen a total of 19,489 cases since the pandemic began.

The county stopped reporting the number of cases estimated to be recovered. On June 30, 19,040 were considered recovered.

There were 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.

No new deaths were reported in the seven-day period. There have been 314 residents who have died from COVID-19.

There are 66,723 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,633 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of June 30, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Two county residents were hospitalized with the virus as of June 30 and 154 have died.