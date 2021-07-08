 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
42 cases reported in past week in Catawba County
0 Comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

42 cases reported in past week in Catawba County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw six new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Catawba County saw 42 new cases reported from July 1 through Wednesday, according to the county’s weekly COVID-19 case update, now reported each Wednesday.

The county has seen a total of 19,489 cases since the pandemic began.

The county stopped reporting the number of cases estimated to be recovered. On June 30, 19,040 were considered recovered.

There were 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to public health.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No new deaths were reported in the seven-day period. There have been 314 residents who have died from COVID-19.

There are 66,723 county residents who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,633 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of June 30, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Two county residents were hospitalized with the virus as of June 30 and 154 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,447 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. Three county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 169 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,459 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Numerous vaccinations have been approved for use across the globe. What makes them different and with differing efficacy rates is one better than another? Source by: Stringr

Statewide, 1,016,262 total cases have been reported as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. There are 415 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,460 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,489 total cases

10 hospitalized

314 deaths

19,040 recovered

66,723 vaccinated

Burke County

10,447 total cases

3 hospitalized

169 deaths

10,136 recovered

33,767 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,633 total cases

2 hospitalized

154 deaths

9,435 recovered

30,637 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,459 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

13,357 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,016,262 total cases

415 hospitalized

13,460 deaths

994,472 recovered

4,807,614 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of June 30. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert