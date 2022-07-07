 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

417 new COVID-19 cases; most since February

French people should start wearing masks again in crowded areas, especially in public transport, as France has to deal with a new wave of COVID-19 infections fuelled by new variants of the disease, Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon said on June 27.

Catawba County saw 417 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent reporting period, the most seen in one week since February.

The new cases were reported the week of June 26 to July 2, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In the week before there were about 340 cases.

There have been 50,503 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 614 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,930 people. About 46,473 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS. Four counties in the state are considered high-risk areas, all in the northeastern area of the state.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,257 people have died. Data shows 849 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of June 26 to July 2 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

50,503 total cases

614 deaths

90,930 vaccinated

Burke County

27,136 total cases

0 hospitalized

359 deaths

26,709 recovered

44,556 vaccinated

Caldwell County

27,525 total cases

11 hospitalized

290 deaths

41,323 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,745 total cases

144 deaths

17,765 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,867,218 total cases

849 hospitalized

25,257 deaths

2,825,044 recovered

6,961,839 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

