417 new COVID-19 cases; most since February

Catawba County saw 417 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent reporting period, the most seen in one week since February.

The new cases were reported the week of June 26 to July 2, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In the week before there were about 340 cases.

There have been 50,503 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 614 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,930 people. About 46,473 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS. Four counties in the state are considered high-risk areas, all in the northeastern area of the state.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,257 people have died. Data shows 849 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of June 26 to July 2 in North Carolina.