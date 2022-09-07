410-home development faces opposition in Newton; rezoning hearing delayed for 2nd time

Michael McRee stood on the steps of Newton City Hall on Tuesday evening with poster boards and pictures of his family.

He traced his lineage back to a wood cabin, which is now a home on McRee Road in Newton. The home sits on property that a developer is hoping to turn into a housing development with 410 homes.

A public hearing for the Newton City Council to consider rezoning 135 acres off N.C. Highway 16 to allow for the development was scheduled for Tuesday evening. The developer, Prestige Corporate Development, asked to reschedule the hearing, Newton City Planner Randy Williams said.

McRee went to the city council meeting Tuesday to speak against the proposed development, known as Kaylor Ridge. A dozen other neighbors of the planned development went to city hall for the meeting, as well. The group was told the hearing was delayed as they stood outside city hall.

It’s the second time the hearing has been delayed, said Ann Allen, who lives near the proposed development. Allen went to the last city council meeting, when the public hearing was first scheduled. Allen said she planned to speak against the rezoning.

She’s concerned about traffic increasing on U.S. Highway 16. The main entrance to the development would be off U.S. Highway 16 at McRee Road.

“Putting the houses so close together with no space, no trees, that’s environmentally destructive,” she said. “Putting that many people in an area like that, I don’t know. I like my space, trees, greenery.”

The houses are planned to be on lots that are about 5,000 square feet, according to the plans submitted by Prestige. The homes in Kaylor Ridge would be two-story, three to four bedroom homes, with varying facades.

The development would also include about three areas along N.C. Highway 16 reserved for commercial use and 40 acres of open space. There would be a 40-foot buffer between the buildings and the edge of the property, according to the plans.

Despite the buffer, Jonathan Prescott, who owns land on McRee Road, said it’s not enough. His property will be surrounded on two sides by the new development. He would have to drive through the development to get to his home if the rezoning were approved. He bought the property last year.

“I thought I had found paradise because it was in the middle of a bunch of undeveloped land,” Prescott said. “I would probably not have put an offer in if I knew this development was being planned. … I’ve spent the last nine months improving the property, which I would not have done if I knew this development was in process.”

Prescott said McRee Road ends as a gravel road at his property. The deed maps that the development is based on show the road splitting Prescott’s property in two. The plans for the development call for a future exit from the development that would send drivers through Prescott’s property.

“My concern is, basically, my driveway becomes a road for the development,” Prescott said.

Prescott, McRee, Allen and about a dozen other people stood outside sharing their woes about the development. Several hope to share their concerns with the city council when the rezoning comes before the board.

Donna White tried to get their concerns heard sooner. She handed the planning director, Randy Williams, a copy of a petition she and others signed stating their concerns about the development.

“I think it would have been a full house if they hadn’t canceled,” White said.

She’s worried the homes will be rental properties if the houses aren’t sold. White is also concerned the added homes will put too much pressure on schools.

“With Sherrills Ford building up (schools) are going to fill up,” White said.

The homes would help with a housing shortage the area faces, Williams said in a previous interview. With N.C. Highway 16 widened and interest in Newton growing, the demand is rising, he said.

The rezoning application has not been withdrawn, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said. No date was set for the public hearing.