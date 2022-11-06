402-acre property in Caldwell County will soon be a state forest; land was once used by Broyhill family to make furniture

I typed 4885 Grandin Road, Lenoir, NC, into my phone, accessing directions, and soon I was off on a pleasant trip through a part of Caldwell County’s Patterson community. Perfect weather, not much traffic, lots of lovely rolling hills. My destination was the entrance to the new Broyhill State Forest. Michael Cheek, Assistant Regional Forester of the North Carolina Forest Service, had agreed to serve as tour guide during my site visit.

Michael had said I’d cross a metal bridge. To my left would be Grandin Acres, a wedding and event venue; to the right, Broyhill State Forest. He hadn’t mentioned there might be two goats on high alert at the end of the metal bridge. I had to wonder: Was there a third one nearby? Was I in danger of coming face to face with a troll?

Up ahead was a truck. Leaning on it was a man in a uniform. Must be Michael. I parked and was just getting out of my SUV when the opposite of a scary troll appeared. Two opposites, in fact. A pair of super friendly, rather wet and dirty dogs. One was a tall brown poodle mix. The other was a long-haired something or other that made me think of Benji from the 1974 movie of the same name. The blissful mutts were eager to join Michael and me as we headed into the forest. Michael explained that the goats and dogs belonged to the Grandin Acres farm.

A few weeks prior, a number of dignitaries, among them North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler; Hunt Broyhill and family; North Carolina Land and Water Fund director Will Summer; and Bill Holman, NC State Director of The Conservation Fund, had been at the same location for a Sept. 22 Broyhill State Forest celebratory event. I bet a couple of dogs showed up for the party, as well.

Now it was my turn to see a little of the 402-acre property currently owned by national nonprofit land trust organization The Conservation Fund but soon to be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for protection as a state forest thanks to funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund and Salisbury residents Fred and Alice Stanback, whose philanthropic efforts promote and support environmental education and stewardship. Simply put by Michael, the forest “will be state owned.”

According to information from The Conservation Fund, “the effort will help protect water quality, wildlife and natural resources, while also securing new recreational access for the community.”

What’s the hold-up? I asked Michael. Why isn’t the forest opened to the public yet? He explained there was “an old pond with an old dam” on the property. “A high-hazard dam,” said Michael. “It needs to be removed before the forest comes under state ownership.”

As we walked and the dogs darted on and off the trail, Michael said the area used to be owned by the Broyhill Family Foundation, which “does a lot of charitable work around Caldwell County,” he said, adding that the money paid to the foundation for the forest will be used for the organization’s charitable recipients.

According to broyhillfamilyfoundation.org, the organization, established in 1946 by the founders of Broyhill Furniture Industries, supports, through endowments, programs and scholarships offered by various North Carolina colleges and universities; funds health care research and programs at medical facilities in North Carolina and beyond; and through grants, aids nonprofit, charitable organizations primarily in Caldwell County.

“This was some of the original land that the Broyhill family had around the turn of the century for use in their furniture making,” said Michael. “Historically, it’s been a working forest.” He drew attention to the fact that the forest service has records of the Broyhills harvesting trees and then planting trees on the property.

Michael pointed to lines of pines that had been installed where mature trees had been taken down for use in furniture manufacturing.

Looking around, it was clear that a decision had been made a long time ago to give back to the land rather than simply take from it. The forest was dense with trees, vegetation, and wildlife. Other than the overjoyed canines, no wildlife greeted us, but Michael assured me that all the expected forest creatures were in the vicinity: deer, turkey, squirrels, and so forth. He said he’d heard there were bears in the woods.

“The Broyhill Foundation wanted the forestry service to take over and maintain the heritage,” said Michael. Among the ways to preserve the area will be prescribed burning.

Most special, Michael announced, is the road network through the property, one which “we’ll maintain,” he stated. “We’ll open the road system and clear it.”

Hikers and foot traffic will be welcome but no ATVs.

Michael then described a major importance of the land. “Connecting large, conserved properties. There are about 2,500 acres, a research forest, just to the east of us and larger game lands [overseen by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission] to the west.”

To our right, I noticed a pool of water just off the trail. Michael said it was a tributary of Kings Creek.

“Another important aspect of this [forest] is it’s protecting headwater streams of Kings Creek, which flows into the Yadkin River, an important drinking water source for this region.”

We trudged on. Michael indicated there was much hemlock on the property. “We’ll do some hemlock restoration and treatment,” he said. “Hemlocks right now have declined from HWA (Hemlock Woolly Adelgid). It’s a great opportunity to conserve them in this area.”

HWA is an invasive insect that attacks North American Hemlocks. “There’s a chemical treatment that will kill the woolly adelgid,” Michael reported, “and you can put out natural predators — different types of insects that feed on the HWA.”

When the time comes for the forest to open to the public, there will be a kiosk with a forest map, rules, and so on installed at the trailhead. This will be the fifth state forest that Michael and a forester who works under him will oversee and work to protect.

You have to hand it to the Broyhill family for taking care of the forest that took care of them and for continuing to support the county in which the family’s furniture industry took root and thrived.