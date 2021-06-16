$400,000 going to CVCC for public safety, engineering

Catawba County leaders agreed Tuesday to pay for Catawba Valley Community College to make improvements to its engineering and public safety program areas.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners agreed to pay a total of $400,000 to expand the college’s public safety training area and renovate the engineering building.

At a board meeting Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to spend $250,000 for the college to buy 6 acres next to its public safety training area off 21st Street Drive SE. The additional land, and house on the property, will be used to expand the training area as needed, Commissioner Sherry Butler said. Butler serves on the community college’s board of trustees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The college was not actively looking for the additional land, but when the land came up for sale the college decided it was a good opportunity, Butler said.

The land could be used for an expansion that could include classrooms, Butler said.

Board Chairman Randy Isenhower said he would like to make sure the school is using all of its current space well.