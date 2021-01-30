40 virus cases, 1 death reported in Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and one new death related to the virus on Saturday.

The person who died was in their 60s, hospitalized for COVID and the case was not related to congregate care. This brings the county to 243 total deaths related to the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County’s total is now at 15,442 virus cases. Of these, there are 112 hospitalizations and 13,882 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 7,964 cases, with 33 hospitalizations, 113 deaths and 4,448 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,486 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 65 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.

NCDHHS also reported 6,168 new virus cases across the state for a total of 752,627 cases. Of these, there are 2,883 hospitalizations, 9,287 total deaths and 635,543 recoveries.