 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
40 virus cases, 1 death reported in Catawba County
0 comments
alert featured
COVID-19

40 virus cases, 1 death reported in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and one new death related to the virus on Saturday.

The person who died was in their 60s, hospitalized for COVID and the case was not related to congregate care. This brings the county to 243 total deaths related to the virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County’s total is now at 15,442 virus cases. Of these, there are 112 hospitalizations and 13,882 recoveries.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 7,964 cases, with 33 hospitalizations, 113 deaths and 4,448 recoveries.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,486 cases, with 13 hospitalizations, 65 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.

NCDHHS also reported 6,168 new virus cases across the state for a total of 752,627 cases. Of these, there are 2,883 hospitalizations, 9,287 total deaths and 635,543 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

40 new cases

15,442 total cases

112 hospitalized

243 deaths

13,882 recovered

11,985 vaccinated

Burke County

91 new cases

8,165 total cases

26 hospitalized

111 deaths

6,416 recovered

3,279 vaccinated

Caldwell County

61 new cases

7,964 total cases

33 hospitalized

113 deaths

4,448 recovered

8,196 vaccinated

Alexander County

13 new cases

3,486 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,456 vaccinated

North Carolina

6,168 new cases

752,627 total cases

2,883 hospitalized

9,287 deaths

635,543 recovered

787,867 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Burke County data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert