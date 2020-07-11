40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Saturday
State reports 2,462 new cases

Catawba County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county total to 1,172, according to the Catawba County website.

Six patients were added to the county’s total hospitalizations, which is now 23. The total number of deaths remain at 14, and 516 people have recovered in Catawba County.

Burke County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,199. Eight patients remain in the hospital, 21 have died, and 911 have recovered.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,462 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 83,793.

COVID-19 deaths across the state increased by 20 on Saturday for a total of 1,499. North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased by 47, bringing the total to 1,093.

