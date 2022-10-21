4-H Top Shots heading to state competition

NEWTON — Youth from the Top Shots 4-H Club competed in the NC 4-H Regional Shooting Sports Tournament in late August in Ellerbe. Top winners from the district contest qualified to advance to the state contest, scheduled for November in Ellerbe. Regional winners were:

• Senior Shotgun: Riley Aiken.

• Senior Muzzleloader: Riley Aiken, Luke Kanupp, Dallas Sigmon, Dylan Sigmon, and Marcus Sigmon.

• Senior Rifle Open Sight: Luke Kanupp and Cole Mirovosky

• Senior Archery Compound Hunter/Sporter: Gavin McCormick

• Senior Archery Recurve Hunter/Sporter: Dallas Sigmon

• Junior Muzzleloader: Maxton Sigmon

• Junior Rifle Telescopic: Kassidy Sorrells

• Junior Archery Recurve: Joseph Hicks, Maxton Sigmon, Uriah Sigmon, Kassidy Sorrells

Shooting sports is one of the fastest growing and a popular program area with 4-H, both nationally and in North Carolina. The program has a strong focus on firearm safety, positive adult youth interaction and peer leadership.

The club involves youth in shooting sports practice with guidance and supervision from trained and certified shooting sports coaches. Similar to other chartered 4-H clubs, youth members also have the chance to participate in regular club business meetings with youth officers, and participate in regular 4-H activities including county council, presentations, project records, and community service.

The coaches and adult volunteers for the Top Shots 4-H club are: Mark and Johnny Sigmon, Becky and Barry Brittain, Ronnie Hicks, and Toby Aiken.

The Top Shots were sponsored by The NRA Foundation and local sponsors. The club meets weekly from March through August at the Catawba Valley Rifle & Pistol Club in Conover and serves youth ages 8-18 in the following disciplines: archery, muzzleloader, rifle, and shotgun. Contact Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H agent, with Cooperative Extension for more details at 828-465-8240 or donna_mull@ncsu.edu. 4-H is a national volunteer-led youth development program offered through Cooperative Extension.