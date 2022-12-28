4-H offers young people opportunity to raise, show a calf

NEWTON — 4-H is gearing up to offer youth ages 8-17 the opportunity to purchase, raise and show a calf for 2023. Interested families are invited to attend the Calf Project informational meeting on Monday, Jan. 2, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Resources Center, 1175 South Brady Ave., Newton.

During the informational session families can learn about the space and care needed for the calf, basics of caring for the calf, expected costs, and project timeline.

Families that have previously participated will share their experiences. Families will need space to house the calf on their own property. 4-H Livestock Club leaders and a team of large animal veterinarians provide project support.

The cost for the calf and some start-up supplies is $150. For more information or to register to attend the informational meeting, contact Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or sign-up at https://go.ncsu.edu/steercalfinfo2023.

To register for the Calf Project, youth will need to complete a short application and return it with payment to the Extension office by Jan. 16. All participating youth are required to attend the project orientation on the evening of Jan. 19.

During the orientation, participating families will get more detailed information about preparing a place for the calf and caring for the calf during the first few weeks. Clinics are provided through the project duration for youth to get more instruction about showing and caring for their calf. Youth will have the chance to show their calf in at least two youth livestock shows during the spring and summer.

The project concludes with youth showing their calf at the Catawba County Fair. The calves are sold following the final fair show, with the proceeds going back to each participant. Each youth will also need to record their experiences and submit a 4-H Project Book in the late fall to conclude the project.

Youth participating will receive a steer calf in early February. The calf will be approximately 2 weeks old. Youth will need to care for the calf and work with it daily to prepare it for showing. The calves are typically 50-75 pounds when youth receive them and will grow to weigh as much as 600 pounds by the fair. By participating in the project youth will learn about animal science and care needed for large livestock animals and also develop a sense of responsibility.

Youth are encouraged to participate in the 4-H Livestock Club to learn more about caring for livestock and connect with other farm families. The 4-H Livestock Club meets on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Resources Center. The family-oriented club is for youth ages 5-18 and is the oldest chartered 4-H club in Catawba County.

Families attending the calf informational meeting are welcome to attend the 4-H Livestock Club meeting, which will follow that meeting on Jan. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. Alisha Lidke is the leader for the 4-H Livestock Club and chairs the Calf Project Committee.