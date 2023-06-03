NEWTON — Members of 4-H from Catawba County recently participated in the NC Wildlife Habitat Evaluation Program (WHEP) held at Pee Dee National Wildlife Reserve in Wadesboro.

Catawba County team members were Selah and Uriah Sigmon and Nathaniel and Olivia Moritz. The team is coached by Emily Kanupp, 4-H leader for Trailblazers 4-H Club.

The WHEP contest helps youth learn about wildlife management, provides an opportunity for youth to connect with local wildlife management professionals and learn about careers, and work together as a team. The contest component includes wildlife identification and knowledge, wildlife food identification, interpreting aerial photos, and a case study that involves making recommendations for how to manage an area for a specific species.

The senior winning team from the state WHEP contest advances to the national WHEP contest held in Iowa over the summer.

The Trailblazer 4-H Club meets monthly during the school year for hiking and WHEP-related activities that help youth prepare for the contest. The club rotates its meetings among three Catawba County parks — Riverbend, Mountain Creek and Bakers Mountain.

For more information about 4-H opportunities and clubs contact Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or email the Catawba County 4-H agent at donna_mull@ncsu.edu. 4-H is a national volunteer-led youth program offered through Cooperative Extension for ages 5-18.