4 dead in Alexander County flooding; adult and child still missing

At least four people died in Alexander County because of the sudden flooding Thursday morning, county officials said.
Three died in flooding at Hiddenite Family Campground, according to a press release from the county. Another died in a car wreck caused by high waters and a bridge being washed out. None of the victims have been identified.
At the family-owned Hiddenite campground off Princess Lane, muddy waters swirled high above the ground after heavy rains Thursday morning. The water rose from the nearby South Yadkin River, swallowing cars and campsites.
At least 31 people were rescued from the flooding at the campground, most around 10 a.m., Alexander County Public Services Director Doug Gillispie said during a press conference Thursday. There were three people transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital with cuts, bruises and minor injuries.
One adult and a 1-year-old child were still missing from the campsite as of 4 p.m. on Thursday. Four boat crews with rescue workers from Alexander and Iredell counties continued to search for them Thursday afternoon.
One person who died in the flooding was found inside a camper at the campground, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said. They were found while rescue crews tried to evacuate the camp.
Evacuations have happened at the campground before, Bowman said.
“Because of the river water rising high and quickly and that's exactly what happened last night and this morning,” he said.
The campground has been warned to evacuate in the case of severe weather, but the severity of Thursday’s flooding was unexpected, Bowman said.
Detectives were out at the campground helping with the search, which could continue into the night depending on conditions, he said. The water was still high Thursday afternoon.
“The rescue teams are having a lot of trouble getting around because of the water,” Bowman said. “This is a very unfortunate thing to happen to Alexander County in many, many years, that we’ve had a storm come through this quick and give us this much water at one time.”
Even once the water recedes there is work to be done, he said. There were about 50 roads closed Thursday and four washed out.
Highway 16 South at Millersville Road was washed out, as were portions of Hopewell Church Road, Cheatham Ford Road and Rocky Face Church Road.
“We ask that you please be cautious not only today but tonight, tomorrow and days to come,” Bowman said.
It could be months before repairs are complete, he said.
In addition to the campground deaths, a person died during the storm in a car wreck on Hopewell Church Road, Bowman said. The car ran off the road into the water, he said.
Several county residents lost water because pipes were washed away. The problem was expected to be fixed by Thursday night.
The county opened a shelter at East Taylorsville Baptist Church for those affected by flooding. As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, 13 people were in the shelter.
The county was assisted by numerous emergency response agencies, including the Mooresville Fire Department, the Sawmills Fire Department, the Conover Fire Department and other volunteer fire departments. Alexander County EMS, rescue squad and community emergency response teams responded to emergencies during the storm.
