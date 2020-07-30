38 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Catawba County; health department urging citizens to 'answer the call'

Catawba County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 1,863 laboratory-confirmed cases.
Of those cases, at least 1,483 are recovered. Twenty Catawba County residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus and 27 have died.
Catawba County Public Health urged people to answer calls from contact tracers to help slow the spread of the virus, according to a release from public health on Thursday.
Contact tracers call close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases — people in the workplace, home or who were nearby for more than 15 minutes — to tell them they had a close contact and find out who else they have been in contact with. They also assess their risk and may recommend testing or isolation.
Successful contact tracing can stop the spread of the coronavirus by letting people know they’ve been exposed.
While most people call tracers back and are willing to share information of people they’ve been close to, not everyone is, the release said.
“We have had some instances where people have not taken or returned our calls or have not been forthcoming with information about their close contacts,” the release said. “Some people who test positive for COVID may be reluctant to provide information about close contacts because they feel bad about the situation or are worried about what might happen next.”
But contact tracing is not about casting blame but simply slowing the spread of COVID-19 the release said.
Contact tracers will ask for your name, address and date of birth, as well as your whereabouts on certain dates and your health. They will not ask for insurance information, Social Security number, immigration status, financial account numbers or ask you to fill out an application to be a contact tracer as well, the release said.
To confirm if a contact tracing call was real, reach Catawba County Public Health on the COVID-19 hotline: 828-465-9595
Burke County
Burke County reported two new deaths on Thursday, marking the 27th and 28th the county has seen. Both were in their 80s and hospitalized. One had underlying health conditions, according to a press release from the county.
Burke County has 1,557 COVID-19 cases, according to a Wednesday press release. Of those, 1,173 are considered recovered and nine are hospitalized.
Caldwell County
Caldwell County reported 1,048 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday with 477 of those recovered and the remaining considered active cases. Twelve Caldwell County residents have died and 19 are hospitalized.
Alexander County
In Alexander County, 257 cases have been confirmed as of Wednesday and just 35 are active. Two people are hospitalized and two people have died. The remaining 218 are recovered, according to a press release from the county.
Statewide, 2,344 new cases were reported on Thursday putting the total case count at 120,194 since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 1,239 and deaths grew to 1,903.
