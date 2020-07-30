38 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Catawba County; health department urging citizens to 'answer the call'

Catawba County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 1,863 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Of those cases, at least 1,483 are recovered. Twenty Catawba County residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus and 27 have died.

Catawba County Public Health urged people to answer calls from contact tracers to help slow the spread of the virus, according to a release from public health on Thursday.

Contact tracers call close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases — people in the workplace, home or who were nearby for more than 15 minutes — to tell them they had a close contact and find out who else they have been in contact with. They also assess their risk and may recommend testing or isolation.

Successful contact tracing can stop the spread of the coronavirus by letting people know they’ve been exposed.

While most people call tracers back and are willing to share information of people they’ve been close to, not everyone is, the release said.