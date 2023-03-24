A few days after writing about the Catawba Valley British Motor Club on March 19, I got an email from Newton resident David Puett, who wrote, “I became a member last year, just in case I needed a little help on my little Morris.”

That got my attention, of course, because, as I shared in the March 19 story, my mother had a black Morris Minor when I was a small child.

I was quick to ask David, a retired building supplies salesman, to drive his Morris to Conover, so I could see the car and ask questions. We met in front of Conover Station. The weather was chilly and rainy, but it had no effect on my glee at setting eyes on David’s gray, four-passenger 1959 Morris, sitting inside it, and enjoying a short ride around Conover.

I hopped inside and was immediately struck by a smell I hadn’t experienced in decades. It was the perfume of nostalgia, I suppose.

David called it “a little ol’ nothing car,” meaning there’s nothing flashy about it, But to me, the 37-horsepower vehicle with its seven-gallon gas tank was as fabulous as a showy roadster.

Among the first things David showed me were the car’s trafficators. Wikipedia defines them as “semaphore signals which, when operated, protrude from the bodywork of a motor vehicle to indicate its intention to turn in the direction indicated by the pointing signal. Trafficators are often located at the door pillar.”

That was a new one in my book. David signaled to turn left and a little arm popped out of the door on the outside. It had a blinking light on it.

The car's interior was simple and comfortable. Besides the slim steering wheel, which was on the right side, since the car had been built to stay in England, there were some knobs: the choke, windshield wiper control, headlight switch, pull starter, and key slot. To start the engine, David turned the key in the slot and then pulled on the starter knob.

One might wonder if a steering wheel on the right poses a challenge. “That’s not a big deal,” David offered. Additionally, due to the location of the steering wheel, the stick for the manual transmission requires left-handed operation. Again, no problem for David.

A heater and a switch to control it had been added after the car’s construction.

There was no radio, but there were two glove boxes. There was one on the right and one on the left. David explained that there were two so there’d be easy access to a small storage compartment whether the steering wheel was on the right or the left.

Furthermore, there was no air conditioner. “You don’t need it,” David pointed out. As in many older cars, the Morris had little side-vent windows that push out, creating a nice flow of air toward the driver or passenger.

David pointed to the middle floorboard area and said that beneath the carpeting was access to check the brake fluid and the transmission fluid.

“They built them simple,” said David about Morrises.

At classiccars.fandom.com, I read the following: “The Morris Minor is a British economy car that debuted at the Earls Court Moto Show, London, on 20 September 1948. Designed under the leadership of Alec Issigonis, more than 1.3 million were manufactured between 1948 and 1972. Initially available as a two-door saloon and tourer (convertible), the range was subsequently expanded to include a four-door saloon in 1950, a wood-framed estate (the Traveller) from 1952 and panel van and pick-up truck variants from 1953.”

According to paperwork titled “British Motor Industry Heritage Trust,” which David received when he bought his Morris from a man in Tampa, Florida, about a year ago, the little car is officially known as a Morris Minor 1000. It had been produced for the “home market,” meaning it was meant to stay in England. It was originally for sale in May 1959 at a Cambridge, England, dealership known as King & Harper Limited.

David’s Morris found its way across the Atlantic when, as David recounted, “The guy I bought it from actually bought it from a previous owner overseas and had it shipped over here probably about three years ago.”

David has loved old cars since he was a teen in the 1970s. He said his first job was at Aiken-Black Tire Service in Hickory. He was 16. A fellow worker’s father-in-law died, “and they were selling his car through an estate,” David recalled. “A 1947 Chevrolet coupe, black.”

“It was ugly,” David reported, but he bought it anyway, paying $250. Trouble was, David didn’t have the funds to keep it up and “do the things it needed,” he stated. So, he sold it, promising himself he’d get another old car “one of these days” when he could afford to maintain it.

Years went by, and the time came when David felt he could keep an old car in good condition. That’s when he bought a 1940 Chevrolet two-door sedan Master Deluxe. “For fun,” said David. He drove it for about 20 years. His wife Mary often rode with him but wasn’t interested in driving the old Chevrolet.

Sometime after selling the Master Deluxe, a friend called to say he had a 1941 four-door Buick sedan. David had seen it already and wasn’t really interested in it but went to Granite Falls to have a look just the same. “Right beside it was a Chevy El Camino, a 1986,” said David. “They quit making them in 1987. It had only 70,000 miles on it and had stock 14-inch mag rims. I switched them to 15-inch Cragar mag wheels. I’ve loved Cragar mags since the 1970s. They’re beautiful.”

The black with blue interior pickup truck is still in David’s possession and even Mary drives it from time to time.

Then while looking at cars online, David discovered the Morris Minor. He got in touch with the owner. “He told me everything about it,” said David. “All he’d done to it.” David struck a deal with the man, happily buying the car without having seen it in person. An acquaintance collected it in Tampa and brought it to David. “I’m happy with it,” David reported. “It has a few blemishes in the paint, but I could care less. I have fun driving it.”

The previous owner had warned David to allow a little extra time when going out in public with the Morris, because people will ask about it. David has found it to be the case whenever he and his Morris run errands or just joy ride. Interestingly, while we were talking, someone drove by us very slowly, eyeing the cute gray car.

It uses regular gas and, due to its age, does not have to go through annual state inspections.

Oh, one other fun fact: The Morris came with a type of lug wrench for the purpose of hand cranking the car if need be. David demonstrated attaching the tool to a certain spot on the car’s front.

I believe it would be accurate to say David is a serious car enthusiast. Besides membership in CVBMC, he’s in Carolina Crossroads, a regional chapter of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. David edits the group’s monthly newsletter. He pointed out that Carolina Crossroads was featured in Our State magazine in 2022. The story was titled “Kings of the Road.”

Our conversation concluded, David and I said our good-byes, and he headed home to exchange the Morris for his everyday car, a Chrysler PT Cruiser, before delivering Meals on Wheels.

Happy motoring, David! Your little Morris might not make you king of the road, but it’ll definitely make you a popular attraction.