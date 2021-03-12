36 Warhol works on on display at Hickory Museum of Art

Separate from the prints loaned to the museum, the exhibit delves deeper into Warhol’s life. Collections of ’60s and ’70s-era toys, records, teapots and more pull the visitor back to the time of Warhol’s height of fame. They also represent the many collections Warhol kept himself — his home was packed with items, the exhibit explains.

In the same room, video clips from the 1970s broadcast current events, popular songs and celebrities at the time, all of which inspired Warhol and his art.

A glimmer of silver walls leads visitors into a room representing Warhol’s studios. The walls are covered in foil, just as Warhol’s studios were. There, videos describe Warhol’s process of turning Polaroid pictures into screen prints.

The exhibit has been in the works for the Hickory Museum of Art for two years, Executive Director Jon Carfagno said. After the museum’s 75th anniversary celebration, Carfagno looked at the artwork they had on display and wondered how they would top it.

“We would go out into the galleries almost every morning and take a look at the paintings that were so breathtaking and wonder how we were ever going to top that exhibition,” he said. “We had to find other artists that have that wow factor.”