36 Warhol works on on display at Hickory Museum of Art

As you emerge from the a corridor of the Hickory Museum of Art to enter the current main exhibition, you’re greeted by some of the artist’s most iconic work — a red and white Campbell’s Soup can filling a large frame.
The print of “Scotch Broth Soup,” by Andy Warhol, part of his “Campbell’s Soup II” collection, sits at the bottom of a staircase, leading visitors up into the main gallery, where 36 total Warhol works will be on display through June 6.
Before entering the gallery, a timeline on the wall of the staircase gives visitors some background on the renowned artist — his childhood illness, art education, his first works, exhibitions, milestones and untimely death.
Then, at the top of the stairs, a vibrant gallery unfolds. On hot-pink walls, two prints of Warhol’s “Moonwalk” catch the eye, then blue and yellow walls of print after print draw the eye. The complete “Myths” portfolio is the centerpiece of the collection on loan to the museum by collectors Wes and Missy Cochran. The portfolio includes prints of mythical characters — like Mickey Mouse, Santa Claus and even an image of Warhol himself.
Across the large, open floor, the “Cowboys and Indians” collection features the likes of Teddy Roosevelt, Annie Oakley, Geronimo and John Wayne. A black wall behind the prints contrasts the bold colors of the rest of the exhibit.
Separate from the prints loaned to the museum, the exhibit delves deeper into Warhol’s life. Collections of ’60s and ’70s-era toys, records, teapots and more pull the visitor back to the time of Warhol’s height of fame. They also represent the many collections Warhol kept himself — his home was packed with items, the exhibit explains.
In the same room, video clips from the 1970s broadcast current events, popular songs and celebrities at the time, all of which inspired Warhol and his art.
A glimmer of silver walls leads visitors into a room representing Warhol’s studios. The walls are covered in foil, just as Warhol’s studios were. There, videos describe Warhol’s process of turning Polaroid pictures into screen prints.
The exhibit has been in the works for the Hickory Museum of Art for two years, Executive Director Jon Carfagno said. After the museum’s 75th anniversary celebration, Carfagno looked at the artwork they had on display and wondered how they would top it.
“We would go out into the galleries almost every morning and take a look at the paintings that were so breathtaking and wonder how we were ever going to top that exhibition,” he said. “We had to find other artists that have that wow factor.”
Warhol was a natural fit, he said. His work reflects Carfagno’s mission for the art museum — to always be reinventing and reimagining.
In bringing the collection of Warhol’s works to Hickory, Carfagno and the exhibit’s team wanted to do more than display the work, they wanted to teach visitors about Warhol’s process, inspiration and impact, Carfagno said.
“We really wanted to bring Andy Warhol to life for our audience,” he said. “He’s such a legendary figure and name. The way it’s (the exhibit) laid out it teaches about his processes, his different bodies of work and historical moments he responded to.”
The show has been planned for this year for months, but it’s timing — opening as COVID-19 number drop and restrictions lift — turned out perfectly, Carfagno said. He hopes the works draw people back into the museum.
“This is exactly the show that our community needs at this moment,” Carfagno said. “We’ve all been locked up for a while; we’ve been missing experiences with other people.
“The Warhol show is an opportunity for people to celebrate creativity again and to experience what that’s like to be back out.”
Carfagno wants the community to learn from Warhol, just as he did. Preparing for the exhibit of two years, Carfagno learned from Warhol’s ways.
“What became really meaningful to me was this idea that Warhol was never content to keep doing the same thing,” Carfagno said. “He really wanted to make a difference.”