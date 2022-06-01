350 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County; no new deaths

Catawba County saw 350 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period. No new deaths have been reported since the end of April.

The new cases were reported the week of May 22-28, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is similar to the week before.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen every week since early April.

The rise in cases has not affected local hospitals. Frye Regional Medical Center hasn't seen an increase in COVID-19 patients or people going to the emergency room with symptoms, Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz said.

Catawba Valley Medical Center has had fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at one time since late April, Corporate Communications and Marketing Director Matt Webber said. The hospital has not seen any spike from case increases.

"We are in a constant state of preparation for any increases that may occur, and we receive updates daily from state and federal officials who are keeping us abreast of changes or trends," Webber said. "We are hopeful that vaccinations and boosters will result in less serious cases or hospitalizations."

There have been 48,849 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the week of April 18. There have been 600 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,606 people. About 45,098 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, more than 2.77 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 24,660 people have died. Data shows 657 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of May 22-28 in North Carolina.

