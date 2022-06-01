 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

350 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County; no new deaths

  • 0

Catawba County saw 350 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period. No new deaths have been reported since the end of April.

The new cases were reported the week of May 22-28, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is similar to the week before.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen every week since early April.

The rise in cases has not affected local hospitals. Frye Regional Medical Center hasn't seen an increase in COVID-19 patients or people going to the emergency room with symptoms, Director of Marketing and Communications Ann Metz said. 

Catawba Valley Medical Center has had fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at one time since late April, Corporate Communications and Marketing Director Matt Webber said. The hospital has not seen any spike from case increases.

"We are in a constant state of preparation for any increases that may occur, and we receive updates daily from state and federal officials who are keeping us abreast of changes or trends," Webber said. "We are hopeful that vaccinations and boosters will result in less serious cases or hospitalizations."

People are also reading…

There have been 48,849 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the week of April 18. There have been 600 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,606 people. About 45,098 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, more than 2.77 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 24,660 people have died. Data shows 657 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of May 22-28 in North Carolina.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

48,849 total cases

600 deaths

90,606 vaccinated

Burke County

26,443 total cases

4 hospitalized

356 deaths

25,993 recovered

44,430 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,521 total cases

6 hospitalized

289 deaths

26,205 recovered

41,188 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,600 total cases

139 deaths

17,695 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,772,730 total cases

657 hospitalized

24,660 deaths

2,674,444 recovered

6,935,714 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai Covid lockdown ends: 25 million people emerge from 2-months isolation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert