35 in hospital with coronavirus
1 comment
breaking featured

35 in hospital with coronavirus

  • Updated
  • 1
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Virus Outbreak Hospitals

In this April 2, 2020, file photo a nurse holds a vial and a swab at a drive-up coronavirus testing station at a hospital in Seattle. A federal report due out Monday, April 6, finds that three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren

Catawba County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the sixth day in a row, with 35 people hospitalized on Thursday.

The latest is a new high in the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus. The county has seen new highs for the six days in a row.

Catawba County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,380. Of those cases, 952 are considered to be recovered, a number that is updated weekly, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Catawba County has seen 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

North Carolina saw 2,160 new confirmed cases on Thursday, putting the state total at 93,426 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide there are 1,134 people hospitalized with the virus and 1,588 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

28 new cases

1,380 total cases

35 patients hospitalized

14 total deaths

952 people recovered

North Carolina

2,160 new cases

93,426 total cases

1,134 patients hospitalized

1,588 total deaths

67,124 people recovered

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News