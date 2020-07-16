35 in hospital with coronavirus

Catawba County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased for the sixth day in a row, with 35 people hospitalized on Thursday.
The latest is a new high in the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus. The county has seen new highs for the six days in a row.
Catawba County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,380. Of those cases, 952 are considered to be recovered, a number that is updated weekly, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Catawba County has seen 14 COVID-19 related deaths.
North Carolina saw 2,160 new confirmed cases on Thursday, putting the state total at 93,426 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide there are 1,134 people hospitalized with the virus and 1,588 people have died.
