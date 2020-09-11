 Skip to main content
35 cases, 1 death added to Catawba County virus totals
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with an additional death.

The death brings the county total to 49 virus-related fatalities. The individual was in their 70s and was in a congregate care facility with ongoing medical conditions, according to Public Health.

Catawba County’s total for COVID-19 cases is now at 2,802, with 10 hospitalizations and 2,546 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,160. Eight patients remain hospitalized and 1,875 people have recovered.

Burke County's virus-related death toll now stands at 39 after a death reported Thursday. The individual was in their 90s, was hospitalized and died from underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from Burke health.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the Caldwell total to 1,544 cases. Of these, 23 patients are hospitalized, 946 people have recovered and 24 have died.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Friday. This brings the state total to 182,286, with 938 hospitalizations, 156,652 recoveries, and 3,023 deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

35 new cases

2,802 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,546 people recovered

Burke County

19 new cases

2,160 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

39 total deaths

1,875 people recovered

Caldwell County

48 new cases

1,544 total cases

23 patients hospitalized

24 total deaths

946 people recovered

Alexander County

41 new cases

450 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

379 people recovered

North Carolina

1,532 new cases

182,286 total cases

938 patients hospitalized

3,023 total deaths

156,652 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell, and Alexander counties data is as of Thursday.

