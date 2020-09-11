35 cases, 1 death added to Catawba County virus totals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with an additional death.

The death brings the county total to 49 virus-related fatalities. The individual was in their 70s and was in a congregate care facility with ongoing medical conditions, according to Public Health.

Catawba County’s total for COVID-19 cases is now at 2,802, with 10 hospitalizations and 2,546 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,160. Eight patients remain hospitalized and 1,875 people have recovered.

Burke County's virus-related death toll now stands at 39 after a death reported Thursday. The individual was in their 90s, was hospitalized and died from underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from Burke health.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the Caldwell total to 1,544 cases. Of these, 23 patients are hospitalized, 946 people have recovered and 24 have died.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Friday. This brings the state total to 182,286, with 938 hospitalizations, 156,652 recoveries, and 3,023 deaths.