34-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping from overpass in Taylorsville

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping from an overpass onto U.S. Highway 64 in Taylorsville on Saturday, police say.
The Taylorsville man was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte on Saturday morning, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.
The man jumped from the overpass where N.C. Highway 16 crosses U.S. Highway 64 in Taylorsville, Bowman said.
As of Monday morning, the man is alive but in critical condition, Bowman said.
Sarah Johnson
