332 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent reporting period.

The new cases were reported the week of June 19-25, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is similar to the week before.

There have been 50,090 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

There have been 614 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in the past week.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,830 people. About 46,267 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,209 people have died. Data shows 797 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of June 19-25 in North Carolina.

