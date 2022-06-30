 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

332 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 332 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent reporting period.

The new cases were reported the week of June 19-25, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is similar to the week before.

There have been 50,090 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

There have been 614 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in the past week.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,830 people. About 46,267 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,209 people have died. Data shows 797 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of June 19-25 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

50,090 total cases

614 deaths

90,830 vaccinated

Burke County

26,995 total cases

6 hospitalized

359 deaths

26,542 recovered

44,518 vaccinated

Caldwell County

27,129 total cases

2 hospitalized

289 deaths

41,295 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,684 total cases

145 deaths

17,757 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,867,218 total cases

797 hospitalized

25,209 deaths

2,802,278 recovered

6,963,379 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

