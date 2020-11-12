2 dead in Alexander County flooding; 3 adults, 1-year-old still missing

“Because of the river water rising high and quickly and that's exactly what happened last night and this morning,” he said.

The campground has been warned to evacuate in the case of severe weather, but the severity of Thursday’s flooding was unexpected, Bowman said.

Detectives were out at the campground helping with the search, which could continue into the night depending on conditions, he said. The water was still high Thursday afternoon.

“The rescue teams are having a lot of trouble getting around because of the water,” Bowman said. “This is a very unfortunate thing to happen to Alexander County in many, many years, that we’ve had a storm come through this quick and give us this much water at one time.”

Even once the water recedes there is work to be done, he said. There were about 50 roads closed Thursday and four washed out.

Highway 16 South at Millersville Road was washed out, as were portions of Hopewell Church Road, Cheatham Ford Road and Rocky Face Church Road.

“We ask that you please be cautious not only today but tonight, tomorrow and days to come,” Bowman said.

It could be months before repairs are complete, he said.