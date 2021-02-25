32 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County Thursday

Catawba County saw 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county has seen 17,015 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There are 42 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the county total at 279.

Statewide, 3,351 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the state total to 852,981, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,498 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,137 people have died.