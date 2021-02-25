32 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County Thursday

Catawba County saw 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county has seen 17,015 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Support Local Journalism
There are 42 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the county total at 279.
Statewide, 3,351 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the state total to 852,981, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 1,498 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,137 people have died.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
32 new cases
17,015 total cases
42 hospitalized
279 deaths
16,189 recovered
18,960 vaccinated
Burke County
22 new cases
9,401 total cases
10 hospitalized
140 deaths
8,700 recovered
11,617 vaccinated
Caldwell County
26 new cases
8,599 total cases
17 hospitalized
130 deaths
7,682 recovered
11,349 vaccinated
Alexander County
7 new cases
3,883 total cases
10 hospitalized
81 deaths
1,945 recovered
4,480 vaccinated
North Carolina
3,351 new cases
852,981 total cases
1,498 hospitalized
11,137 deaths
795,521 recovered
1,375,046 vaccinated
Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Want the vaccine?
Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.