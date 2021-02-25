 Skip to main content
32 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County Thursday
CATAWBA COUNTY

32 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County Thursday

  Updated
Catawba County saw 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county has seen 17,015 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health.

There are 42 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the county total at 279.

Statewide, 3,351 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the state total to 852,981, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,498 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,137 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

32 new cases

17,015 total cases

42 hospitalized

279 deaths

16,189 recovered

18,960 vaccinated

Burke County

22 new cases

9,401 total cases

10 hospitalized

140 deaths

8,700 recovered

11,617 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26 new cases

8,599 total cases

17 hospitalized

130 deaths

7,682 recovered

11,349 vaccinated

Alexander County

7 new cases

3,883 total cases

10 hospitalized

81 deaths

1,945 recovered

4,480 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,351 new cases

852,981 total cases

1,498 hospitalized

11,137 deaths

795,521 recovered

1,375,046 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

