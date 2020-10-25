316 evictions filed in Catawba County since June

“We’re doing the best we can to get through them and I encourage them to be patient,” she said.

Before an eviction is filed, local agencies are there to help, some with special funds specifically with COVID-19 relief. Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry has federal funds from the county to help those affected by COVID-19, but Executive Director Robert Silber hasn’t seen the demand he expected.

“We’re busy with housing requests as far as financial assistance from the stereotypical low-income poverty demographic we typically serve but with the COVID response dollars we have, there isn’t that demand,” he said.

He doesn’t think the need isn’t there, he thinks those people may not know where to turn, he said. The nonprofit had $217,000 of grant money allocated for COVID-19 relief, and $171,800 is still left, and he’d like to use it this year to help people pay balances with their banks, landlords and utility companies.

“My concern is those persons, the workers who through no fault of their own are struggling, they don’t know where to turn,” Silber said.

The organization has been trying to reach out to people in many ways, but Silber worries people who’ve never needed the kind of help they provide before won’t know where to look to get it.