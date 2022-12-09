31 Thrift and More! to close, family medicine practice to open at location says Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry

Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry announced Friday that it will close its thrift store, 31 Thrift and More!.

The move will allow the ministry to place 100% focus on health care, pharmacy, dental services, crisis intervention and offering pathways out of poverty, a news release stated.

Kintegra Health will operate a family medicine practice at the former 31 Thrift and More! location, following renovations. The practice will offer medical, behavioral health and other supportive services, the release said.

“As we approach 2023, it is important to reconfigure and redefine the ministry’s offerings to better serve the growing needs of our neighbors (clients),” GHCCM Executive Director Lily Moody said in the release.

“It is the goal of GHCCM board of directors and staff to be strategic and relevant for the ministry to impact our neighbors to assist in improving life’s circumstances, without duplicating services currently available in the area.”

The ministry recently announced that it would close its food pantry to the public and reserve it solely for the ministry’s medical clients.

At its family medicine practice, Kintegra Health will offer medical, behavioral health and other supportive services. Kintegra and GHCCM have worked closely for years.

“We are pleased to continue our close and collaborative work with GHCCM through our co-location at this site," said Kintegra’s CEO Robert Spencer.

Kintegra Health is a community sponsored, family-centered provider of health care, health education and preventive care services without regard for the ability to pay. The organization employs over 700 people, providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health and supportive programs and services in Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell and Lincoln, and Mecklenburg counties. For more information, visit www.kintegra.org

Jennifer McCracken, president of GHCCM’s board, said the need for GHCCM to move in a more focused direction has become apparent since the pandemic.

“We are realigning to best serve our neighbors while ensuring financial and educational support to help them through unexpected crises,” McCracken said.

Moody said 31 Thrift and More! has played an integral role for over 20 years in raising funds for GHCCM.

“John and Ruth Featherstone, director and coordinator of the store, have devoted years to making 31 Thrift and More! a destination thrift store in North Carolina, and the store has received awards on several occasions,” Moody said.

“We have been blessed with their expert guidance and devotion to the mission of GHCCM. They will be sincerely missed.”

A going-out-of-business sale will begin at 31 Thrift and More! on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The store is at 31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory. Funds raised through the closing sale will go directly to support the mission of GHCCM.