30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

There were 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Thursday.

The new cases put the county total at 3,082 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. About 89 percent of those cases are considered recovered.

Catawba County has seen an average of about 24 new cases per day over the past week.

There are 11 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 53 have died.

The two-week average for the percent of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 is 5.5 percent for Catawba County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state average is 4.8 percent.

Statewide, there were 1,688 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. The new cases put the state total at 198,189 cases.

There are 902 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,356 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

30 new cases

3,082 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

53 total deaths

2,750 people recovered

Burke County

4 new cases

2,313 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

43 total deaths

1,998 people recovered

Caldwell County

18 new cases

1,648 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

987 people recovered

Alexander County

6 new cases

495 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

7 total deaths

440 people recovered

North Carolina

1,688 new cases

198,189 total cases

902 patients hospitalized

3,356 total deaths

176,422 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Wednesday.

