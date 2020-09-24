× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Thursday.

The new cases put the county total at 3,082 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. About 89 percent of those cases are considered recovered.

Catawba County has seen an average of about 24 new cases per day over the past week.

There are 11 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 53 have died.

The two-week average for the percent of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 is 5.5 percent for Catawba County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state average is 4.8 percent.

Statewide, there were 1,688 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, according to NCDHHS. The new cases put the state total at 198,189 cases.

There are 902 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,356 people have died.