30 new COVID-19 cases added to Catawba County total

Catawba County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county total to 669.
The number of hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries stayed the same, according to the Public Health website.
Burke County reported 13 new cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 948. Four patients remain in the hospital, 19 have died, and 663 have recovered.
Alexander County reported 13 new cases Wednesday evening. This brings the total to 76, with two patients hospitalized and 48 recoveries. No deaths were reported.
Following North Carolina’s second-highest increase for new COVID-19 cases reported in one day on Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,009 additional cases on Thursday. This brings the state’s total to 57,183.
The DHHS also added 17 deaths to the total on Thursday. Statewide hospitalizations decreased by 15 to a total of 891.
