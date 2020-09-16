30 new coronavirus cases reported in Catawba County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen a total of 2,895 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, 2,643 cases are considered recovered as of Wednesday. That's 91.2 percent of the county’s cases.

There are 15 county residents hospitalized with the virus. There have been 51 deaths.

There have been 25,996 tests for the coronavirus completed on county residents, according to public health. Of those, 11 percent have been positive.

The latest cases put the county’s seven-day average for daily new cases at about 20, up from a low of 11 last week.

The two-week average for tests that came back positive for Catawba County is 4.8 percent positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state 14-day average is 5.8 percent.

Statewide there were 1,137 news cases on Wednesday, putting the state total at 188,024, according to NCDHHS.

There are 918 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,149 people have died.