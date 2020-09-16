 Skip to main content
30 new coronavirus cases reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

30 new coronavirus cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has seen a total of 2,895 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, 2,643 cases are considered recovered as of Wednesday. That's 91.2 percent of the county’s cases.

There are 15 county residents hospitalized with the virus. There have been 51 deaths.

There have been 25,996 tests for the coronavirus completed on county residents, according to public health. Of those, 11 percent have been positive.

The latest cases put the county’s seven-day average for daily new cases at about 20, up from a low of 11 last week.

The two-week average for tests that came back positive for Catawba County is 4.8 percent positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state 14-day average is 5.8 percent.

Statewide there were 1,137 news cases on Wednesday, putting the state total at 188,024, according to NCDHHS.

There are 918 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,149 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

30 new cases

2,895 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,643 people recovered

Burke County

12 new cases

2,193 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

41 total deaths

1,921 people recovered

Caldwell County

11 new cases

1,578 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

25 total deaths

959 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

452 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

4 total deaths

387 people recovered

North Carolina

1,137 new cases

188,024 total cases

918 patients hospitalized

3,149 total deaths

167,257 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Tuesday. Alexander County data is as of Monday.

